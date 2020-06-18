Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale has announced its summa cum laude students for the class of 2020. The students are listed by academic standing.

Lilit “Lilo” Mathieu, the daughter of Real Mathieu and Lusine Tshagharyan of Farmingdale, is the valedictorian.

She has a passion for all things math and science related. She excelled in her courses at Bates College and Thomas College. She has shown herself to be a dedicated student and athlete throughout her years at Hall-Dale.

Mathieu participated on the tennis, field hockey, and swim teams. She has been active in the school community as a Key Club volunteer, on the math team, and Academic Decathlon.

Mathieu plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in New York, to major in biochemistry and biophysics.

Madisyn “Madi” Smith, the daughter of Angela Smith of Farmingdale and Gregory Smith of Augusta, is the salutatorian.

She was able to not only balance her academics and activities but she also excelled at them. Academically, Smith challenged herself in some of Hall-Dale’s most challenging courses as well as taking multiple college courses through the UMaine system and Thomas College. She has been recognized as a summa cum laude student for eight semesters, inducted into National Honor Society, made dean’s list at Thomas College, and received the Elmira College Book Award.

Her passion is dance and has been involved in dance recitals since the age of 3. She has been part of the Senior Dance Society for four years. Along with dance, Smith is musically inclined as for the past four years, she earned district 3 honors in band for clarinet, concert band and chorus, and jazz band, for bass guitar.

Athletically, she captained her soccer team to a MVC Championship appearance, was named to the 2nd team MVC All Star team and had her high school lacrosse career come to an end (COVID) after earning KVAC 2nd team All-Star status last year.

Smith plans to attend University of Maine at Farmington, where she intends to continue playing soccer and lacrosse, and major in elementary education with an emphasis on science.

Georgia Warren is the daughter of Julie Sipser and Mike Warren of Hallowell.

She earned summa cum status throughout her tenure, was a member of National Honor Society at Hall-Dale and received the Wellesley College Book Award.

Warren has a love of dance and this was most evident as the number of hours devoted to the art for recitals. She is also an avid swimmer earning KVAC All Conference 2nd team award. Along with swimming, she also found success in tennis being named honorable mention to the MVC All-Star team and receiving the coaches award.

Warren plans to attend Champlain College in Vermont to study film.

Georgia Howe, the daughter of Stephen and Carrie Howe of Farmingdale, is perhaps best known for her vocal and stage presence.

She has been a cornerstone to almost every theatrical and musical production at Hall-Dale. She delighted the audience as Morticia, in “The Addams Family,” and as Felix in the all girl version of “The Odd Couple.” COVID interrupted her spring debut, as Sandy, in the musical “Grease.” Her musical talents earned her Jazz All-State Honors Choir, District III Honors Choir 9 through 12, and Classical All-State Honors Choir grades 10 through 12.

Around school Howe was a class senator and became class vice president and Student Government president as a senior. She was active in Key Club as its secretary and the Welcoming New Mainers Program.

As a senior she captained the varsity soccer team leading them to a MVC Championship appearance.

Howe plans to attend Emerson College with a major in creative writing and a minor in women, gender and sexuality studies.

Isabella Cowing, the daughter of Timothy and Kristen Cowing of Dresden, is successful both in the classroom and in the greater school community.

She is an accomplished dancer and earned the Spirit Award for dance. Her dancing led her to the stage and she was a mainstay of many casts throughout her years at Hall-Dale in the various musicals that were performed including “Beauty and Beast” and “The Addams Family.”

In the classroom Cowing earned awards in all of the core content areas for her diligence and success thus being inducted into the National Honor Society.

Athletically, she could be found either in the pool, on the track, or in the fitness center. She was named to the MVC track team and was the most improved swimmer.

Cowing plans to attend St. Joseph’s College in Standish, to study health and wellness and minor in business.

Cameron Downs, son of Paul Downs and Rae Brown of Dresden, excels in the classroom and is active on the playing field.

As a member of the National Honor Society, he has earned academic praise in math and science. He also stands with the best of them in the humanities.

Downs was a member of the State Championship baseball team while also being a member of the track and field and team.

He plans to attend the University of Maine to study construction engineering technology and minor in business administration.

Akira Warren, the son of Shawn and Yumiko Warren of Hallowell, has established himself both in the classroom and on the baseball diamond.

As a three-time MVC First Team honoree he helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2017 and 18 MVC Championships and helped Hall-Dale return to, and win, the State Championship in 2018. He was also instrumental in helping the boys soccer team contest for three MVC titles, winning one.

He also is actively involved in the National Honor Sociey as its president, and in Key Club.

Warren plans to attend Husson University and major in physical therapy with a focus on exercise science.

Tessa Reeves-Ahn, the daughter of Phoebe Reeves of Pittston, has distinguished herself on stage as an actress who can pull off many different roles.

She has the ability to bring the audience into her role and have them laughing throughout. She was a natural “Oscar,” in the all female version of “The Odd Couple,” with her pronounced Long Island accent and convincible sloppy garb she and Oscar Madison could’ve been soul mates. As grandma, in “The Addams Family,” there were times her one liners and zingers had the audience roaring.

Her stage presence, whether it be in “Clue” or “Charlotte’s Web,” will surely be missed. The COVID pause interrupted her opportunity to play Rizzo in the musical “Grease.”

Once she finishes her gap year she will look to attend an art school and major in game design.

Hannah Luc, the daughter of John Luc and Guan Wu of Farmingdale, dedicates a tremendous amount of time improving her craft in advertising.

She excelled in the Business Academy at Capital Area Technical Center in Augusta and was inducted into its National Honor Society. She also excelled in the many college courses she took as a high school student, earning the dean’s list.

During her off hours she has a passion for art and design. She co-created a mural in one of the hallways at Hall-Dale.

Luc plans to attend Husson University to major in marketing communications with a focus in business.

Owen Bean, the son of David and Erin Bean of Dresden, is impressive in the world of advertising, graphics and technology.

He earned first place for SkillsUSA Maine Advertising Design and fourth place for Nationals SkillsUSA. He was also a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program for Technical Achievements and was inducted into National Honor Technical Society.

As a trackster he earned MVC Second Team All-Star Track for the 800m, 400m, and 4 by 4 relay. Bean was excited about this track season, the spring that didn’t happen, as he worked hard to improve his times. Although he was not able to compete this spring he did not remain idle.

Bean, during this pandemic, took the opportunity to improve his craft as he taught himself HTML, CSS, JS, JQuery, SASS, and React (Web Dev Code) with the free time that the pandemic created.

Bean is taking a gap year and will examine what the college landscape looks like after COVID.

