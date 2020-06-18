SKOWHEGAN – Dorothy “Dot” M. Corson, 84, passed away at her home with her dog by her side on June 13, 2020. She was born in Skowhegan, the daughter of Archie and Caroline (Tingley) Murray.Dot was raised by her grandmother Georgie Lessor after her mother passed away at a young age.On Aug. 12, 1961 she married Chester Corson Sr. and together they raised their four sons. Dot loved going to the thrift store in Skowhegan, and anyone who knew her probably saw her walking around Skowhegan carrying her two shopping bags. She loved family holidays especially big Thanksgiving dinners where she could spend time talking with everyone. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Chester Corson Sr. in 2012.She is survived by her sons, Chester Corson Jr. of Orono, Kenneth Corson and his wife Christine of Norridgewock, Lee Merrill and his wife Margarita of Maryland, and Dennis Murray of Pennsylvania; and four grandchildren. Dot’s family extends their appreciation to Dot’s dear friend, Lynn Parise, who helped her to get to appointments and run errands; Brad Corson for all help he provided Dot and Chet over the years; Erika who has been so helpful especially in the last year and to Marriann Cooley for letting Dot stay with her when she needed it and her constant friendship. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, June 21, at East Skowhegan Cemetery, Oak Pond Road, Skowhegan with Rev. Mark Tanner.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

