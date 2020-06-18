AUGUSTA – Ernest S. Sanborn, 73, of Marlboro Ave, died Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.He was born in Portland on March 5, 1947, the son of Ernest M. and Etta (Laury) Sanborn.Ernest graduated from Portland High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a tuba player in the Portland Symphony Orchestra and played in other musical groups around Maine. He worked as a Detail Draftsman and his hobbies included cooking and traveling.Ernest is survived by a son, Erik Sanborn of Saco, daughter, Karen Sanborn of Denver; a brother, Eugene Sanborn of South Portland; a granddaughter, Morgen Williams of South Portland; and a great-granddaughter, Veronica. Graveside Military Honors will be held on Monday June 22 at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhoimes.com

