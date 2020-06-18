WINSLOW – Gertrude Barton Crosby, 79, of Waterville and Winslow, died peacefully on June 12, 2020, at Bedside Manor in Oakland. Trudy was the daughter of Lawrence P. Barton and Winnafred Keller Barton and was a 1959 graduate of Waterville High School. She worked for a number of years at Federal Trust Company in Waterville. Trudy was fond of wildflowers and gardening, and especially enjoyed time at their cottage in Pemaquid. She was an antique enthusiast with a keen eye for yard sale finds. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bentley C. Crosby of Winslow; her brothers, William (Carole) of Falmouth and Robert (Elizabeth) of Cape Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 20 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to thePine Tree Society114 Pine Tree Camp Rd.Rome, ME 04963

