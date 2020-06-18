AUGUSTA – Loretta C. “Scottie” LeClair, 101, formerly of State Street, Mt. Vernon Ave. and Gray Birch Drive, died June 15, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Glenridge Drive, after an extended illness.She was born in Augusta on Dec. 1, 1918, the daughter of Irenee Violette and Cecile (Roy) Violette.Scottie was educated in the Augusta school system.Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Frank X. Pomerleau store for many years. She was previously employed by Hudson Pulp and Paper Co. for several years.Scottie was a member of St. Michael Parish at St. Augustine Catholic Church, a member of Cushnoc Senior Citizens and the Ladies of St. Anne Society. She volunteered at Senior Spectrum Meals on Wheels program for 15 years.Her husband, Jerome H. LeClair, predeceased her in 1972. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Norman Violette and a sister, Claire Towle.Surviving is a daughter, Addie B. Alberti of Durham, N.C.; a granddaughter, Loretta Bloom of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.There are no public visiting hours scheduled. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

