BATH – Reid Camic passed away on April 17, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on July 28, 1935 in Eastport.He graduated from Shead High School in 1953, after which he joined the Navy. He was employed by Maine Central Railroad until he retired in 1996. He enjoyed watching all sports. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Carole.He is survived by his three children, David Camic and his wife Linda and their children, Kelley and Nicholas; Judy Marcoux and husband Joe and their children, Chris and Alicia; James Camic and wife Tracey and their children, Jordyn, Jasmyn and Mike. He also had many great-grandchildren that he enjoyed being with.There will be a service on July 28 at 2 p.m. at The Maine Veterans Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.A service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901. (207) 872-7676

