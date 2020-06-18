AUGUSTA – Robert L. Bowden, 63, passed away Friday morning May 22, 2020.Robert “Bob” was predeceased by both his parents, Beverly Bowden and Robert Bowden; as well as his grandparents. He left behind his wife, Karen, of Augusta; a son Bobby Bowden III and his fiance Ashley of Lafayette, Ala., a daughter, Stephanie Poulin and her husband Daniel of Lewiston, four stepsons, Darrell Arbour and his wife Anna, Franklin Arbour and his wife, Kelly, Alfred Arbour and his wife Felicia and Edward Arbour; a brother, Robert M. Bowden and wife Heather of Mercer, sisters, Angela Bowden of Skowhegan and Peggy Easler of Wilton; stepmother, Jackie Bowden of Norridgewock; several grandchildren; and his dog, Jasper. Robert was most recently employed by ESM of Augusta. He was previously employed by Digital and SCI in Augusta as an incoming and receiving inspector and a quality control inspector. Bob loved spending time with his wife and his dog, Jasper. They enjoyed their Sunday trips to Boothbay to walk the ocean.Bob’s passion was writing. He spent many years writing and finally was able to publish three books in the last few years. He loved reading Stephen King books.He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, he watched many baseball, softball and basketball games and enjoyed practicing with them. He would do anything for his children and grandchildren.Bob was the president of a bowling league for many years at Sparetime recreation in Augusta. His favorite sport to watch was football, the New England Patriots were his team. He was probably the biggest fan out there. He enjoyed listening to Elvis and the Rolling Stones, the music was often cranked as he would do the dishes or just kicking back having a Budweiser. Bob will be missed by his family.

