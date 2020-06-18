SMITHFIELD – Ronald A. Slater, 72, passed away June 15, 2020 at Glenridge Center in Augusta with his wife by his side. He was born June 2, 1948 in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, the son of Herbert R. and Roxie G. (Hartlen) Slater. He graduated from Lee Academy in 1967 and then from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in 1969. After 14 years together, on Sept. 19, 1992 he married Barbara Larsson in Smithfield. He was employed as a marine diesel mechanic, truck driver, construction worker, heavy equipment operator and from 1991 to 2015 as a working manager for Sandy River Recycling Association in Farmington.Ron was a member of the Maine Resource Recovery Association. He enjoyed road trips with his wife, Barbara, spending time with family and friends, spoiling his dogs, reading, photography, listening to music, fast cars and gardening.He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Barbara Larsson of Smithfield; sister, Lynn MacIntosh and husband Thomas of Economy, Nova Scotia, two brothers, Andrew Slater and wife Bonny of Calais, Allan Slater of Calais; sister-in-law, Joanne Larsson and husband Jim Newcomb of The Villages, Fla., brother-in-law, Jon Larsson and wife Leslie of East Greenwich, R.I; six nieces, Dana MacIntosh of Spencerville, Ontario, Jessica MacIntosh of Economy, Nova Scotia, Andrea Slater and fiancé Michael Cook of Wells, Angela Harrington and husband Christopher of Brentwood, N.H., Madison Slater of Calais, Emily Larsson of Worcester, Mass., four nephews, Anthony Slater and wife Brionna of North Carolina, Christopher Slater and wife Brooke of Princeton, Michael Perkins of Maine, Zachary Larsson of East Greenwich, R.I.; several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ronald’s memory toAlzheimer’s Association Maine383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2CScarborough ME 04074

