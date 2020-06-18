The University of Maine at Fort Kent has announced its 2020 spring semester dean’s list. This list includes full-time and part-time students.

“The primary measure of success at a university is grade point average. In order to earn the 3.2 grade point average necessary to be included on the UMFK dean’s list, a student must demonstrate intellect, commitment, good study habits, and perseverance,” said Dr. Tex Boggs, Interim President and Provost, according to a news release from the college. “During the 2020 spring semester, 320 full-time students demonstrated all of those attributes. An additional 202 part-time students demonstrated those same attributes by earning the 3.2 grade point average necessary to be included on the UMFK Academic Recognition List.”

UMFK, situated at the center of Acadian history and culture in Maine, is a vital resource to the St. John Valley communities. The regional baccalaureate university within the University of Maine System serves more than 1,300 students.

The community of Fort Kent has a population of more than 4,000 and is situated in the St. John River Valley. The people of the valley are largely descended from the French-Acadians and French-Canadians.

FULL-TIME DEAN’S LIST

MAINE STUDENTS: ST. JOHN VALLEY

Shelby Taggett of Allagash; and Brenda Currier, Shiann Haggenmiller, Libby LaPointe and Lauren Wasmund, all of Eagle Lake.

Also, Melissa Albert, Emily Brown, Rouslene Brumer, Danielle Caron, Mitchell Charette, Caleb Chow, Michelle Cyr, Cheva Denton, Salina Edwin, Trisha Fenelus, Beatriz Garrido Jaramillo, Sylvie Guimond, Jonathan Haley, Marcell Holness, Nasteho Issa, Parker Jandreau, Lovell Jonas, China Jules, Vicki Kirby, Subechhya Koirala, Leacroft Lettman Jr., Alexis Lovely, Olivia Martin, Travar McCulloch, Courtney Moreira, Tonilynn Nadeau, Sarah Ntifu, Peter Nyame, Christabel Okafor, Lance Ouellette, Patrick Pauwels, Brad Plourde, Abigail Pooler, Makayla Quimby, Robert Sirois, Jacob Smart, Bianca Solis Sikaffy, Morgan Soucy, Payton Spragling, Johanna Stitson, Kyra Thibeault, Ajay Thompson, Alexander Warner, Shaniah Williams and Kelsey Wilson, all of Fort Kent.

Also, Alyssa Raymond of Fort Kent Mills; Kimberly Blanchette, Leah Gendreau, Naomi Hebert and Jacob True, all of Frenchville; and Sarah Sullivan and Jacob Theriault, both of Grand Isle.

Also, Kasie Blanchette, Anthony Daigle, Liza Daigle, Crystal Hebert, Dale Hillegass, Justin Love, Kayla Martin, Brooke Morneault, Indya Ouellette, Olivia Picard, Megan Ringuette, Alexander Ruest, Benjamin Ruest, Jessica Russell, Christopher Thibodeau and Ashley Williams, all of Madawaska.

Also, Megan Blanchette and Makayla Voisine, both of New Canada; Kyle Chamberland of Saint Agatha; Faith Beaupre, Emily Dumond, Nicole Gendreau, Katie Hebert, Alex Levesque and Emily Thibeault, all of Saint David.

Also, Mandy Ouellette of St. Francis; Gabrielle Dore of Van Buren; Megan Jandreau, Jordan O’Leary and Lea Pelletier, all of Wallagrass; and Mercedes Madore of Winterville Plantation.

MAINE STUDENTS: AROOSTOOK COUNTY

Abby Walker of Ashland; Madison Doucette, Holly Dube, Danielle Gendreau, Searra Herbert, Hope Shea and Kurt Soucy, all of Caribou; and Lucas Grant, Alyssa Guimond, Dylan Jandreau and Ashley Johnston, all of Fort Fairfield.

Also, Samantha Williams of Hodgdon; Matthew Bouchard, Seth Brown, Morgan Grant, Brooke Howland, Dylan Jurson and Parker Willard, all of Houlton; Lacey Lindsay of Island; and Wyatt Foster, Mary Hammond and Jessica Michaud, Linneus.

Also, Mikayla Fitzpatrick and Ethan Jacques, both of Littleton; Mandy Graham of Mapleton; Allison McEwen of Mars Hill; Chelsea Conroy of Presque Isle; Jordyn Ritchie of Sherman; Bryce Coffin of Stockholm; Julie Jencks of Washburn; and Sydney Smith of Woodland.

MAINE STUDENTS: NOT AROOSTOOK COUNTY

Amanda Dahlgren of Acton; Kimberly Stuart of Alton; Aimee McKeen of Auburn; Christina DeLeon, Mikala Dickson, Shelby-Lynn Tobey and Evelyn Withee, all of Augusta; and Irene Neal of Aurora.

Also, Brooke Russell of Baileyville; Kristina Brown, Dalton Buck, Jayne Kelton, Barbara Lewis, Anna Lufkin, Laura Phipps and Naf Richie, all of Bangor; Valerie Boisvert of Berwick; Luke Mason of Bethel; and Also, Jodi-Ann Coleman of Biddeford.

Also, Melissa MacKusick of Boothbay; Shauna Young of Brewer; Rose Hagerstrom of Bridgton; Cynthia Martin of Bristol; Kacey Anctil, Emily Austin, Juliana Grim, Grace Johnson, Rachel Johnson and Wendy Kenney, all of Brunswick; and Erin McGinty of Bucksport.

Also, Jayda Pellerin of Calais; Elizabeth Hendrick, Katharine Marki and Stephanie Stiehler, all of Camden; Alyssa Smith of Carmel; Megan White of Corinna; Ashley Alton of Detroit; and Taylor Weeks of Dexter.

Also, Monica Bartels-Biswell of Durham; Emma Reynolds of Eddington; Brooke Robinson of Edmunds Township; Torri Bray and Grace High, both of Ellsworth; and Sarah Manzo of Etna.

Also, Kayla Quimby of Fairfield; James Guillaume of Farmington; Matthieu Doiron of Glenburn; Olivia Owens of Gorham; Shelby Cowin of Greenville; Abigail Ham-Thompson of Hallowell; and Lauren Willette of Hampden.

Also, Cassandra Holmes of Hermon; Maddison Arnold of Holden; Taylor Brown of Howland; Makayla Boudreau of Hudson; Noah Gilbert of Jay; Paige Geroux of Jefferson; and Jamie Brown of Kenduskeag.

Also, Hannah Bess of Lagrange; Jasmine St. Pierre of Levant; Morgan Little, Isho Mohamed and Ryan Veilleux, all of Lewiston; Jennifer Bauer of Lisbon; and Harmony Castonguay of Livermore Falls.

Also, Brittany Hallissey of Machias; Dawna Cservak of Machiasport; Kaylee Jones of Manchester; Natalie Beyenberg of Mattawamkeag; Emma Fay of Merrill; and Molly Elwell and Jessicca Girsa, both of Millinocket.

Also, Amanda Godwin, Christopher Lord and Destiny Ray, all of Milo; Lucinda Houston of Monmouth;Gilbert Isaacs of Mount Desert; Kristen Hall of Mount Vernon; and Emily Tugaw of Naples.

Also, Chelsea Roderick of Norridgewock; Tiffany Kaplan of North Monmouth; Derry Bessette of Norway; Ashlie Beville of Old Orchard Beach; Sonja Higgins of Old Town; and Adam Bagley of Parkman.

Also, Josie Clark of Penobscot; Holly Preston of Perry; Patricia Cianchette, Samantha Dunton and Doris Nalley, all of Pittsfield; Kristen Vereault of Portland; Emily Leavitt of Richmond; and Aleea Farnham of Robbinston.

Also, Halsey Yattaw of Rockland; Connor Steele of Rumford; Mackenzie Sheehan of Saco; Chloe Gustin of Saint Albans; Danielle LeDuc of Salsbury Cove; Kaela Godwin of Sanford; and Todd Welsh Jr. of Scarborough.

Also, Lynn Ackerman of Skowhegan; Emily Belanger, Michelle Franzose and Carly Ward, all of South China; Morgan Crocker of Stetson; Meagan Eastman of Sullivan; and Kristyn Doughty and Gabrielle Mason, both of Topsham.

Also, Isaac Keiran of Union; Catherine Shelmerdine of Warren; Alan Martin of Waterville; Julia Nixon of Wells; and Katherine Anderson, Jordan Jowett, James Longfellow and Kylie Martin, all of Windsor.

Also, Jillian Grant and Jasmine Tantoco, both of Winslow; Lesli Lowe of Winterport; and Desiree Mayo of Winthrop.

U.S. STUDENTS

Saja Hicks of Buckeye, Arizona; Christian Simonian of Chatsworth, Calif.; Keri La of Daly City, Calif.; Stephanie Cervantes of Dinuba, Calif.; Cory Stewart of Dublin, Calif.; and Maria Trujillo Mesa of Elk Grove, Calif.

Also, Sophia Rodriquez of Fowler, Calif.; Erika Gutierrez of Lindsay, Calif.; Raiza Ortega of Norco, Calif.; Selome Leake of San Francisco, Calif.; Michael Gallion of Shingle Springs, Calif.; and Kaylee Neher of Taft, Calif.

Also, Ali Amin and Luse Lumas, both of Tracy, Calif.; Brandon Ruaro of Vallejo, Calif.; Bailey Frank of Wheatland, Calif.; Raheem Thompson of Bridgeport, Conn.; and Lovely Jourdan of East Hartford, Conn.

Also, Amee Michaud of Marlborough, Conn.; Amanda Walitynski of New Milford, Conn.; Ashlyn Colley of Dover, Del.; Madison Fenner of Deltona, Fla.; Rachel Nance, Honolulu, Hawaii; and Valerine Nkongho of Lenexa, Kan.

Also, Orobosa Baptiste of Braintree, Mass.; Donna O’Leary of Bridgewater, Mass.; Jack Maloney of Concord, Mass.; Madeline Pierce of Haverhill, Mass.; Joseph Vaverka of Malden, Mass.; and Michaela Hill of Randolph, Mass.

Also, Edna Wangui of Worchester, Mass.; Henry Loomis of Chevy Chase, Md.; Samantha Wexler of Silver Spring, Md.; Julian Hymes of New Buffalo, Mich.; Noelle Sieloff of Traverse, Mich.; and Jose Pena Porras of Duluth, Minn.

Also, Makayla Letendre of Berlin, N.H.; Mariah Fryman of Lancaster, N.H.; Sara Grant of Lyman, N.H.; Jacob Paris of Manchester, N.H.; Connor McLain of Rochester, N.H.; and Merick Howard and Kaylia Pershadsingh, both of Bronx, N.Y.

Also, Kathleen Altidort of Spring Valley, N.Y.; Savana Jankowski of Cleveland, Ohio; Alpha Diallo of Lawton, Okla.; Anthony Guzman of Sharpsville, Pa.; and Xavier Denis of Woonsocket, R.I.

Also, Micah Petty of Ogden, Utah; Jenacie Klinger of Alexandria, Va.; Evan Michaud of Fairfax, Vt.; Kyle Denning of Milton, Vt.; Kaitlyn O’Reilly of Montpelier, Vt.; and Cameron Coon of Saint Albans, Vt.

CANADA

Tolulope Oyeniyi of Calgary, Alberta; Kristi Sullivan of Four Falls, New Brunswick; and Dayna McLaughlin of Quaker Brook, New Brunswick.

INTERNATIONAL

Philip Webb of Grand Cayman, Cayman Island; Nicolas Cortes Arango of Villamari, Columbia; Antoine Casanova of Charenton-Le-Pont, France; John Amoah of Cape Coast, Ghana; and Aaron Amoako-Baah of Nsawam, Ghana.

Also, Rajay Maragh of Kingston, Jamaica; Jordan Maxwell of Montego Bay, Jamaica; Kevaughan Smith of Port Antionio, Jamaica; Glenroy Osbourne of Portland, Jamaica; and Rolando Watson of Saint Catherine, Jamaica.

Also,Rodane Hibbert, Tajera Deer, Nickalous Gayle and Christopher Tillock, all of Saint Elizabeth, Jamaica; Vinnette Blake of Westmoreland, Jamaica; and Zhoreen Malik of Nairobi, Kenya.

Also, Ayooluwatomi Sowole of Layout, Nigeria; Taurian Coopsamy of Durban, South Afrida; Ryan Merckel of Gauteng, South Africa; and Alexis Sarmis of Houghcon, South Africa.

Also, Ainsworth Grant and Jahreed Murray, both of of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago; David Hillman of Northampstonshire, United Kingdom; and Angely Carreno of Guacara, Venezuela.

PART-TIME DEAN’S LIST

MAINE STATE: ST. JOHN VALLEY

MacKayla Bouchard of Eagle Lake; Morgan Audibert, Aderinola Awomodu, Misty Bechard, Lori Callnan, Acelya Celik, Guerline Cherisme, Austin Cyr, Cameika Davis, Kristina DeVincentis, Peace Denila, Alisha Guimond, Calvin Johnson, Alex Levesque, Philip Long III, Ruth-Ann Lorman, Cassidy Lovely, Franklin Leroy McKenzie, Shane Morin, Jasmyn Murray, MacKenzie Pitre, Ashley Sauri, Libby Theriault, Ivette Trujillo and Carter Voisine, all of Fort Kent.

Also, Chasity Lizotte, Annie Ouellette and Denver Roy, all of Frenchville; and Crystal Berube, Ashleigh Bonar, Volha Danilichava, Joshua Ouellette, Loren Plourde and Samuel Richards, all of Madawaska.

Also,Morgan Dumond of St. Agatha; Kim Cote of Van Buren; and Felicia Lewis, Chelsea Michaud and Shana Saucier, all of Wallagrass.

MAINE STATE: AROOSTOOK COUNTY

Claudette Humphrey of Benedicta; Kyle Deschaine, Raylee Shaw, Sarah Sutherland and Megan Theriault, all of Caribou; Natalia Mowrey of Cary Plantation; Kim Warren of Easton; and Sarah Watt of Fort Fairfield.

Also,Kasey Fogarty of Hodgdon; Kaitlyn Condon and Misty Wing, both of Houlton; Shauna Goulet of Masardis; Rebecca Bouchard of New Sweden; and Christine Suarez of Patten.

Also, Gabrielle Reese and Morgan Walker, both of Portage; and Michelle Postell and Chelsea Spooner, both of Presque Isle.

MAINE STATE: NOT AROOSTOOK COUNTY

Jennifer Stubbs of Addison;Kelly Romagnoli of Arundel;Susan Anderson and Patricia Hegarty, both of Auburn; Samantha Bachelder, Lindsay Banks and Jordan Genest, both of Augusta; and Beth Ingersoll of Baileyville.

Also, Charity Fusco, Cristie Gallagher, Stephen Paul, Tobie Phillips and Gabriel Susen, all of Bangor;Allison Laverriere of Biddeford; Katrina Walls of Blue Hill; and Natasha Jones of Bradford.

Also, Michelle Allen and Kathryn Jakubowski, both of Brewer; Molly Anthony of Bridgewater;Stacy Morris-White of Brunswick; Mayez Travis of Calais; Kimberly Martin of Chebeague Island; and Kristen Boxwell of Chester.

Also, Elizabeth Poulin of Corinna; Allison Kenney of Cumberland; Jacqueline Sterling and Makaye Stone, both of Cushing; Patricia Conway of Dayton; Lori Brown of Dedham; and Meredith Young of Dexter.

Also, Joni Hart of Eastbrook; Emily Gilman and Michelle Kelley, both of Farmingdale; Kimberlie Knox of Farmington; Kathleen Dougherty of Freeport; and Katelynn Dougherty of Gardiner.

Also, Dorn McMahon and Lauren Mitchell, both of Gorham; Jessica Biron and Ashley Dunn, both of Gray; Sherri Hathorne of Greene; Nicholas Caiazzo of Greenville; Aline Dupont of Greenwood; and Emily Malone of Hammond.

Also, Megan McNelly of Harrison; Ashley Cyr and Renee Richardson, both of Hermon; Kimberley Cyr of Holden; Michelle Elie of Hollis Center; Judith Whitmore of Hudson; Julie Crafts of Jay; and Amanda Erb of Kennebunkport.

Also, Samantha Caliri of Lebanon; Ashley Bradley and McKenzie Pelletier, both of Lee; Liza Keach of Leeds; Melissa Becvar and Tammy Turcotte, both of Lewiston; and Elise Arnold and Sesie Stevens, both of Lincoln.

Also, Austin Delcourt of Lisbon; Jacqueline Floyd, Rachel McElravy, Amanda Milligan and Adam Wilcox, all of Livermore Falls; Michael MacArthur of Ludlow; and Olivia Demchak and Xzavier LeBlanc, both of Madison.

Also, Katrina Kindred of Mattawamkeag; Breanna Smith of Milbridge; Tia Daigle and Kaylee Doody, both of Millinocket; Kayla Dow of Naples; Hattie Bickford of Newport; and Christie Bardwell of Norridgewock.

Also, Kristen Poore of North Berwick; Gina Criado of Ocean Park; Heather Fogg and Victoria Wise, both of Orrington; Jessica Grant of Palermo; Eve Pelletier of Passadumkeag; and Cynthia Kenney of Phippsburg.

Also, Jayde Frost of Pittsfield; Jessica Hamm of Poland; Megan Cressler, Cole England, Audrey Goodstein, Horry Nkeshimana and Rose Ongala, all of Portland; and Lauren Adams of Raymond.

Also, Edward Day and Kayla-Ann Lorbeski, both of Richmond; Erin Black of Sabattus; Melinda Hamilton of Saco; Kristie Price of Saint Albans; and Christine Kemp and Justin Kemp, both of Scarborough.

Also, Sarah Brooks and Ali Ward, both of Skowhegan; Angel Mayo of Somerville; Molly McManus of South Berwick; Erica St. Cyr of Springvale; Nickolas Tozier of Stillwater; and Sherri Littlefield of Swanville.

Also, Tara Matthews of Trescott Township; Dana Greenleaf of Trevett; Donald Camp and Elizabeth Turner, both of Vassalboro; Irma Streams of Veazie; and Brittney Prescott Champagne and Kristina Vigue, both of Waterville.

Also, Mandy Fitzgerald and Riley Smith, both of Wayne; Ashleigh Elwell of West Bath; Kayla Manifold of West Paris; Cindy Espinoza of Westbrook; and Angela Dowling of Whitneyville.

Also, Ariel D’alessandris, Hannah Hill, Caitlyn Planer and Tanya Rampino, all of Windham; Sara Ferland and Jessica Rollins, both of Windsor; Voigt Toby of Winn; and Jessica Grenier of Winslow.

Also, Abigail Helm of Winthrop; Cassandra Fairfield of Wiscasset; and Jessica Bartmess and Amelia Capella, both of Woolwich.

U.S. STUDENTS

Haley West of Redding, Calif.; Holly Smith of San Diego, Calif.; Doris Tambe Nkongho of Riverdale, Ga.; Logan Miller of Hutchinson, Kan.; Ryan Dietz of Boston, Mass.; and Manuel Ruiz Jr. of Dedham, N.H.

Also, Steven Fief of Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass.; Chasseu Zinga of Malden, Mass.; Faisal Ismail of Savage, Minn.; Pradnya Hegde of Monmouth, N.J.; and Calyn Brown of Charleston, S.C.

Also, Micayela Hernandez of Live Oak, Texas; and Emily Dugan of Benson, Vt.

INTERNATIONAL

Anna Kleckerova of Prague, Czech Republic; Faizi Salim of Mumbi, India; and Gabriele Limongelli of Torino, Italy.

