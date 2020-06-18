A 20-car parade marked the socially distanced 101st birthday of Wayne’s oldest resident Grace Burleigh on June 11, according to a news release from Carol Ladd.

Grace Burleigh of Wayne waves as the firetruck driven by Taylor Stevenson leads a 20-car social distancing parade to celebrate her 101th birthday on June 11. Photo courtesy of Carol Ladd

Burleigh greeted each well-wisher from the safe distance of her wheelchair, as Don Welch, chairperson of the Wayne Select Board, presented her with an official proclamation from the town.

The procession was led by the town’s firetruck, driven by Taylor Stevenson, as subsequent vehicles dropped off cards, balloons, flowers and presents.

Grace Burleigh of Wayne watches a 20-car social-distancing parade led by a firetruck on June 11 in celebration of her 101st birthday. Photo courtesy of Carol Ladd

Burleigh, smiling and waving to greet each of her birthday guests, said she felt “very honored” by the neighborly celebration.

