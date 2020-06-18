A 20-car parade marked the socially distanced 101st birthday of Wayne’s oldest resident Grace Burleigh on June 11, according to a news release from Carol Ladd.

Burleigh greeted each well-wisher from the safe distance of her wheelchair, as Don Welch, chairperson of the Wayne Select Board, presented her with an official proclamation from the town.

The procession was led by the town’s firetruck, driven by Taylor Stevenson, as subsequent vehicles dropped off cards, balloons, flowers and presents.

Burleigh, smiling and waving to greet each of her birthday guests, said she felt “very honored” by the neighborly celebration.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: