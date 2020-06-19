Legislators on the joint standing committee for criminal justice and public safety plan to tackle controversial issues involving police tactics, racial bias and the use of deadly force next week when they reconvene for their first meeting since the legislative session was cut short by the pandemic.

The June 24 meeting was posted on the schedule Friday and will be the first time that Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck and Attorney General Aaron Frey legislators will face questions in public about the issues at the center of nationwide protests against racism and police brutality, and may provide the first glimpse at what appetite lawmakers have to enact reform or radical changes that advocates are now calling for.

The meeting comes as millions of people across the nation have risen up and marched in the streets, demanding a renegotiation of the social contract between government, police departments and the neighborhoods they are sworn to protect.

Driven by outrage at the steady stream of police killings of black men in recent years, including the video-taped killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, activists in Maine and across the country are demanding police fundamentally change how they approach their job. Some are calling for departments to be abolished, disbanded or de-funded, with resources previously earmarked for cops to be redistributed to social service departments, education and public housing.

Frey and Sauschuck will also brief legislators about how the state trains police in the use of force, and how incidents involving the use of force are investigated. The Criminal Justice Academy through its board of trustees, has the power to set standards for all police in the state.

The agenda includes a briefing on the Maine Intelligence and Analysis Center, which is at the center of a federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by a state trooper who alleges civil rights abuses by officers assigned to the secretive police intelligence unit, which combines local, state and federal police.

The trooper, George Loder, alleges that he suffered professional retaliation after he spoke out about alleged civil rights abuses by officers at the MIAC. Loder, in his lawsuit, alleges police kept a de-facto registry of legal gun owners, spied on peaceful protests, and in one case, gathered intelligence about a group opposing Central Maine Power’s hydro-Quebec power corridor, and forwarded what they learned to CMP.

Legislators will also examine for the first time a report submitted in March by Frey’s office about tracking racial disparities in traffic stops, arrests and use of force. The state does not track such data despite evidence that black people in Maine are much more likely to be arrested than white people.

New data released over the past week by police departments in Portland and South Portland revealed clear racial disparities, mirroring other data collected in Maine and nationwide.

In Portland last year, black people represented 8.3 percent of the population but 16.9 percent of the arrests. And in South Portland, black people represented 3.8 percent of the population and 16.1 percent of the adult arrests and summonses.

Frey’s report gives legislators a menu of options on how the state could collect more information about traffic stops conducted statewide by police in an effort to identify and root out racial profiling tactics. The report was the result of legislation filed by Rep. Craig Hickman (D-Winthrop) whose original bill sought a mandatory, state-wide collection of various demographic data points about every driver pulled over by officers.

But police opposed the data collection, cast doubt whether there is a problem with racial profiling in the state to begin with, and theorized that updating data systems would be too expensive. Other states, meanwhile, have forged ahead with collecting the information, and are now seeing the fruits of their efforts in the form of publicly available reports that describe trends in how police stop drivers.

Frey will also report to legislators about a new panel convened to review each incident of deadly force deployed by Maine police.

It is the first of its kind in New England, and will be charged with casting a critical eye toward the conduct of police. It is separate from the legal investigation and analysis that Frey’s office conducts to determine whether a shooting or killing by police is legally justified. No officer in Maine has ever been found unjustified in the use of deadly force in modern history.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: