AUGUSTA – Foster A. Davis, 77, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born in Machias on Oct. 16, 1942, a son of the late Fred and Laura (Holmes) Davis.He was the owner of Davis Janitorial Service for many years.Mr. Davis was predeceased by two sons, Foster and Stephen Davis; his brother, Fairfield Davis and three sisters, Betsy White, Marjorie Smith and Linda Kondas.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia May (Minoty) Davis of Augusta; a daughter, Karen Sawyer of Augusta, three stepdaughters, Sharon Wildes of Oakland, Barbara Libby of Augusta and Donna Poulin of Windsor, a stepson, Gary Minoty of Augusta; a sister, Clista Roy of Lewiston; 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.Adhering to CDC guidelines, relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, June 23 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery, Green St., Augusta.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

