ANSON – Ivan E. Hoyt, 98, of Anson, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison. Ivan was born on April 24, 1922 in North Anson, a son of Frank and Bertha (Oliver) Hoyt. He was educated in the local schools and graduated from Anson Academy, class of 1941. Folowing high school he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was stationed in Alaska. Returning home he was employed for many years as a mechanic and later he owed and operated an auto parts store in Corrina. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, he also enjoyed camping and traveling, Ivan was a member of the Good Sam Camping Club as well as the Damn Yankee Camping Club. He was also an active member of the Madison VFW and American Legion. He was predeceased by his brother, George Hoyt and a sister, May. Ivan is survived by his wife, Arlene Dorothy Hoyt of Anson, they were married on Sept. 2, 1950 and shared nearly 70 years together. He is also survived by his daughter, Carolee and son, Gary; and his sister, Irma Johnson. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. in Sunset Cemetery in North Anson. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

