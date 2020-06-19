MOSCOW – Irene Foster, 91, died peacefully at Woodlawn nursing facility in Skowhegan on June 14, 2020. Irene was born Nov. 29, 1928 in Providence, R.I., a daughter of Edgar and Vera (Collins) Lindsley. She graduated from Bingham High School, class of 1946 and later graduated from CMG as a registered nurse. She married Edwin H. Foster on Feb. 7, 1951 in Bingham. She was employed at Redington and Redington Fairview hospitals for several years before working at the Bingham nursing home, where she retired from. Irene was very passionate about genealogy! She spent many hours researching family history for many friends and relatives. She helped write the booklet for the 150th anniversary of the town of Moscow in 1966. She was an active member on the town planning board, school board and the PTA. She was predeceased by both of her parents; a brother, Thomas Lindsley; and husband, Edwin H. Foster. Irene is survived by her sister, Ethel Skidmore of Florida; her sons, Richard Foster and his partner Madeline of Unity, Michael Foster and his wife Sally of Solon, Scott Foster of Vassalboro, Lee “George” Foster and his wife Paula of Moscow; her daughters, Wanda Foster of Pennsylvania and Pamela Locke and her fiance Randal Holt of Skowhegan. She had 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Irene’s family would like to thank the nurses at Woodlawn and the staff of Maine General Hospice for their care and attention. Services will be held at a later date, due to Covid -19 Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

