AUGUSTA – Philippe R. Jacques, 89, of Augusta, passed on June 14, 2020 of heart failure. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Philias and Marie (Daniels) Jacques. He was predeceased by his half-sister, Stella Guimond. Phil will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Marie Anne; and by their five children, Daniel P. Jacques (Jennifer) of Gray, Michael R. Jacques (Deborah) of Augusta, Theresa J. Bishop (James Sullivan) of Leesburg, Va., Denise M. Pomerleau (James) of Sidney and Corinne N. Jacques (Matthew Donnelly) of Leesburg, Va. Pere was the very proud grandfather of Andrew Jacques, Brady Jacques, Eric Bishop, Christopher Pomerleau, Amy Bishop and Maggie Pomerleau. He is survived by his aunt, Florence Daniels; sister, Anita Roy and brother, Roland Jacques (Anne), sister-in-law, Theresa Grondin, brother-in-law, Roland Quirion; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marie Anne was the love of his life and his family was everything to him. Phil grew up attending school in Lewiston and moved to Chanute AFB in Rantoul, Ill. to serve in the U.S. Air Force where he was a French interpreter. Always entrepreneurial, he attended barber college and practiced as a master barber in the shop he opened near the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill., where he was a passionate runner, inspired by his friend, Al Carius, a cross country runner for the University of Illinois. He had fond memories of his time in Illinois where he made numerous lifelong friends while running, fishing, at his barber shop and at St. John’s Catholic Newman Center. Phil transitioned to a career in flooring and opened a retail store, Floor Tech, with his daughter, Denise, until his retirement. He enjoyed time with his family, playing chess with his son Mike, gardening, canning tomatoes, making relish, and always telling a good story in his garage where he gathered with friends to provide haircuts and share cocktails. Gary Burns and Jeff Bell are two of those special friends who provided unwavering support until the end. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Kathleen Harper and the other wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at the Togus VA Hospital who all provided extraordinary care, especially over the past year. A celebration of life will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery on Civic Center Drive in Augusta at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to: Chrisanne M. Burns Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cony High School 60 Pierce Drive Augusta, ME 04330

