SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Area Agency on Aging, has temporarily closed its satellite office location at 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, while the organization looks for a new office space in Franklin County, according to a news release from the agency.

The public is encouraged to continue to call SeniorsPlus at 800-427-1241 for assistance including counseling and support as the organization is in operation and fully staffed.

The organization is headquartered in Lewiston with additional satellite offices. Because of the pandemic, none of its physical offices are open to the public for face-to-face services, but its various counseling and support services and educational programs are available digitally or telephonically. Over the past three months its Meals on Wheels program has hit record numbers for its home-delivered meals services, as it meets the increased demand of the newly homebound.

“We decided we needed to find a larger space in the Wilton/Farmington area that better suits our needs. We are actively looking for a new rental office space and are open to any leads,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus, according to the release.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties.

For more information, visit seniorsplus.org or call 800-427-1241.

