University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an introductory photography webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension office in Orono.

Photographer David Elliott will discuss photography composition, lighting and the effect of color on viewer perception. This webinar is part of the UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteers speaker series.

A $5 donation is requested; registration is limited to 30 participants.

To register, or for more information, visit extension.umaine.edu.

To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

