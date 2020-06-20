CLINTON – Fernand J. Michaud, 85, known as “Fern” to friends and family, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, from a fatal vehicle accident in Skowhegan.Fern was born Feb. 21, 1935, in Waterville, son of Magloire “Mack” Michaud and Yvonne (Cote) Michaud. He was educated by the Brothers of Christian Instruction at the St. Joseph parochial school in Waterville. In 1959, while serving in the U.S. Army, he married the love of his life, Trudy A. Osborne of Fairfield. For 32 years he worked as a groundskeeper at Colby College.Fern had a tremendous passion for hunting and fishing. For many years he trained hunting dogs, with a focus on coonhounds and rabbit dogs. He was also a trapper, supplying furs to local dealers. When not in the field or on the lake, he could be found at his reloading bench making handloaded ammunition, or at his fly-tying desk. His handcrafted streamer flies were sold in local shops and garages. He spent uncountable time at his camp on Moosehead Lake.Fern was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Trudy; and a sister, Germaine Jacques. He is survived by his sons, Alan J. Michaud of Clinton, and David R. Michaud of Winslow; a daughter-in-law, Kelly (McCullough) Michaud; a grandson, Jack D. Michaud; a step-grandson Michael McCullough, a step-granddaughter Harper McCullough; a sister, Arlene Nadeau of Fairfield Center; a sister-in-law Sheila Veilleux of Belleview, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as innumerable hunting and fishing buddies. At Fern’s request, there will be no public memorial service. Friends and family are always welcome to visit the Michaud residence for a time of remembrance.

