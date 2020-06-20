AUGUSTA – It is with great sadness and joy that we announce the passing of Horace Alden Coskery on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 86.He was born on the family farm in Litchfield on March 10, 1934, the son of Charles and Cora (Merrow) Coskery. He graduated from Litchfield Academy class of 1957. Horace started a long career of many jobs. He was a barber and owned Skeets Hair Care Center, then worked as a food inspector for the Federal Government and then became employed at O’Connor Motors for 12 years. After his retirement he always kept busy and was willing to help anyone at any time. He was a great example to us all. He was a member of the Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 51 years and served as a Temple worker, his assignment at the Boston Temple.He loved his faith and family always came first. Horace enjoyed going to auctions to find a” good deal” (he thought), spending time at Gary’s Good Deals and was good friends with Gary Leighton. He’s favorite saying was “Go, Go, Go”. He is predeceased by his parents; first wife, Constance J. Coskery; second wife, Jeanne Coskery; a sister, Louise Bowley; and a grandson, Jeromiah S. Baker.Horace is survived by two children, Janice L. Stephens and Darryl Coskery; two grandchildren, Tasha Baker and Daniel Beamon Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Ash-lynn and Haley Pratt, McKenzie Coulombe, Braeley and Calianna Beamon and Blaine Baker; stepdaughter, Jennifer Colburn; friends, Roland Hastings, Dale Russell and all of the priesthood brothers and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

