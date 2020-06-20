FARMINGDALE – James C. Farrington, “Jim” “Jimmy” “Jimbo”, 72, of Farmingdale passed away in the early morning hours on Feb. 23, 2020.Jimmy was born in Gardiner on May 11, 1948 to Charles and Dorothy (Vanorman) Farrington.Jimmy grew up in West Gardiner with many friends. He graduated from Gardiner area high school the class of 1966. Shortly after graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Airforce. He was proud to serve his country. Once he returned from his service he went to work for his father, Jim Farrington Used Cars in Farmingdale. This is where Jimmy started in his lifelong career.In the late 1970s he took a job in the automotive field working for O’Connor Motors. While working for O’Connor Motor he also was involved with real estate buying and selling houses. Jimmy left O’Connor Motors and adventured out on his own. He opened a used car lot in Bangor and shortly after that he moved back to his hometown of Farmingdale and opened Jim Farrington’s Used Cars. He was in business for many years. Jimmy had many business adventures including the Bizzy B Restaurant, furniture store along with real estate. In 1992 Jimmy went back to O’Connor Motors. He was joined with his closest friend, Randy Hutchins. Those who worked for him were known as “Bub” “Kido” and some names we won’t mention. He was full of energy and always on the go. On any given night you could find him at Mikes Restaurant with friends. He retired from O’Connor’s in the fall of 2018 due to illness. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents; infant brother; aunts and uncles.He is survived by sister Sandra Hawkins and brother Edward Farrington; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by close friends, Randy, Theresa and their daughter Grace Hutchins.A graveside service will be held Friday June 26 at 2 p.m. The services will take place at Cherry Hill Cemetery in West Gardiner. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous