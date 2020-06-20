AUGUSTA – Marielaina passed away April 22, 2020 with her daughters at her side. Marie had suffered a short battle until she was called home to her Savior, Jesus Christ.She was mostly known as “Shorty” or “Sis” by several friends and family members.Marielaina was predeceased by her husband, Donald, who passed away on April 22, nine years prior. She is also predeceased by her mother, Lillian Fern Harvey (Bunker) and father, Herbert A. Harvey Sr.She is survived by two daughters, Bobbi-Jo Clough of Winslow and Kimberly Clough of Florida. Marie loved her grandchildren near and far, Nathan Lowe, Blake Methe, MaKayla Clough, Dominique Velazquez, and Ashton Clough. Marie has one sister, Pamela Harvey of Brunswick, a brother, Herbert A. Harvey Jr. of New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews, Timothy Harvey of Phoenix Ariz., James Harvey of Dothan Ala., Jonathan Harvey of Winchester N.H., and April Harvey-Lee of Princeton Mass. Marie loved birds, music, watching her TV shows, chasing everyone with her “henry,” and mostly her love: Mike. She had grown so much in love while living in Sidney. Our family would love to thank so many, including two of Marie’s lifelong friends: Marilyn Grant and Cindy Wiater of Winchester, N.H. To JoAnne from Bella Point, Sidney: your love and care was above and beyond! A small burial was held on April 27 at the VA Cemetery, Augusta.In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name:Friends Of Rockland Harbor Lights-Breakwater LighthouseP.O. Box 741Rockland, ME 04841

