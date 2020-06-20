HARMONY – Nina P. Brazier, 76, passed away June 15, 2020 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. She was born March 23, 1944 in Nashua, N.H., the daughter of Earl and Mary (Clark) Brazier.She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1962. She was employed at Norwock Shoe Factory in Skowhegan, DeLongs Sportswear in Harmony and Senior Spectrum. Nina was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and was greatly involved in her church for as long as she was able. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed family get-togethers. She was very fond of animals, especially her cat, Friskie. She took great pleasure in feeding the birds and squirrels around her home. Nina is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Hunt) Nevells and husband Edward of Bradford, Amy (Hunt) McRae of Eddington, twp sons, Ringo Hunt of Harmony, Eric Hunt of Harmony; sister, Barbara Brazier of Augusta, brother, Earl Brazier Jr. and wife Rachael of Hermon; grandchildren, Megan (Nevells) Stantial and husband Wayne of Bangor, Andrew Nevells of Bangor, James Tilley and partner Samantha White of St. Albans, Monica Hunt of Harmony; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Jonah, Carter and Lexi.She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Mary (Clark) Brazier; life-long friend, Gayland Hunt. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Nina’s memory to theHarmony Volunteer Fire DepartmentP.O. Box 14Harmony, ME 04942 They provide an outstanding service to the community, and should be proud of the difference they make in people’s lives.

