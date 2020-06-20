RICHMOND – Teresa “Terry” Ann Gray, 68, of Richmond, passed peacefully at her home on June 4, 2020.She was born Jan. 16, 1952, to Kenneth and Barbara Gray. She grew up at first in in Bar Harbor and then moved to Stonington, finally settling in Richmond.Terry was predeceased by her father, Ken; her brother, David; and her mother, Barbara.She is survived by her husband, Cyrus “Rusty” Kendrick; as well as her sons, Brent Snowden, wife Michelle and grandchildren, Emily and Josh; and Brian Snowden, wife Jessy and granddaughter Kali; additionally, siblings Gary Gray, wife Sandy and nephews / nieces Josh, Logan, Noah, Brodie, Samantha, and Chelsea; Lori Boyce, partner Stuart Varisco, nephew Justin and niece Kyla; Shari Johnson, husband Tom; and Suzi Lancaster, husband Hugh, nephew Kyle and niece Ciarra; additionally, many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, friends; Jabba (her bird), animals, and plants.Per Terry’s request, the family will not hold a formal ceremony or service. Please remember her as the free-spirited, funky, gypsy soul that she was. Her full obituary may be viewed at http://www.KincerFuneralHome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous