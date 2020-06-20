WATERVILLE — Thomas College has announced the following students were named to its 2020 spring dean’s list.

President’s List (3.80-4.0 grade point average)

Kerri L. Abbott, Victoria Rose Adams, Mailena R. Alicea, Evan Colby Arsenault, Kerriarna Mae Asselin, Ryley A. Austin, Ethan J. Barnett, Arynne K. Barns, Logan A. Beaton, Amber Dawn Beaulieu, Cady L. Beaulieu, Faith Marie Beaulieu, Danielle Paige Berard, Maeghan D. Bernard and Emma Leigh Berube.

Also, Aaliyah S. Biamby, Austin Lyle Bickmore, Caitlyn R. Biegon, Laticia M. Billings, Joshua Dustin Biondo, Rodny Bonhomme, Katrina M. Booth, Alexis C. Bowman, Christina Grace Bowman, Collin Daniel Bowman, Dana Brown, Kelly Marie Burbank and Ethan James Burns.

Also, Sophia Ann Calandriello, Hayden Warren Michael Caldwell, Mariah Iva Campbell, Olivia L. Caron, Anna R. Chadwick, Kayla Brooke Chapman, Keegan Menard Chase, Jonathan Matthew Chasse, Ryan Marc Chasse, James Nathaniel Cheleuitte, Jacob H. Cheney and Kaley Mae Coburn.

Also, James Comeau, Emma Julia Elizabeth Cote, Cody Mitchell Cousins, Camille E. Coyne, Hannah E Crayton, Gabriel Crosby, Alyssa R. Currie, Kelsey Lee Currier, George William Dakin, Chantal R. Damboise, Annabelle Jane Dennis, Rachel Catrina DeRoche and Christian Renald Descoteaux.

Also, Lindsey M. Desmarais, Madelyn E. Diaz-Pike, Nicholas P. Dufour, Joseph G. Dulac, Travis Dakota Emerson, Jennifer Estrada, Carissa B. Fawber, Alexis L. Felch, Brianna Ryan Figueroa, Ashlyn Rose Fitzgerald, Ryan W. Fitzjurls, Olivia C. French, Lillian Friars and Edna N. Frith.

Also, Alexis R. Gagne, Zachary Dennis Gagne, Tyler Kevin Gee, Benjamin Jeffrey Gosselin, Stephen Alexander Gray, Kyle Zachary Greene, Allie T. Gregoire, Britney Jean Gregoire, Lindsey R. Gregoire, Kellie L. Haggerty, Lauren Audra Hay, Emma Janet Hayden, Kyle Robert Heatley and Lilly May Hendry.

Also, Isabella Catherine Herrick, Emma A. Hodgdon, Keagan Hodsdon, Sabrina Marie Holland, Elise Holly, Nicholas Aaron Holt, Katherine Eleanor Hoving, Hunter Andrew Hughes, Morgan J. Hutchins, Kristina A. Hutchinson, Dean A. Jackman, Hailey Iris Jason, Jessica Isabel Jensen and Anna Mae Jewell.

Also, Kent Laurel Johnson, Ryan William Kappelmann, Lukas C. Keene, Katrina Lynn Kennedy, Jasmine Alexis Kermode, Jeremiah E. King, Judith A. King, Nicholas Harry Kosmidis, Shannon Eileen Kostovick, Jocelyn M. L’Italien, Tyler L. LaCascio, Jackson Scott Ladd and Cabot Andrew Lancaster.

Also, Isabelle Birch Lang, Jacob R. Lavarnway, Joshua T. Linkletter, Ashlyn April Littlefield, Sophia B. Littlefield, Zachary Michael MacKinnon, Jordan Catherine Magiera, Samantha Marie McIntyre, Scarlett R. McLaughlin, Samantha Ann Mercier, Gabriel Hamilton Merrill and Ellie Nicole Michaud.

Also, Caitlin Elizabeth Myers, Julia A. Nadeau, Alexis J. Nestor, Michael A. Nicolosi, MacKenzie L. Oberholzer, Susanna P. Owens, Alissah F. Paquette, Olivia Rae Parker, Evan Michael Parsons, Daniel Vincent Peabody, Brianna Bennen Peill-Meininghaus, Zoe D. Penttila and Gwyneth Lee Perlmutter.

Also, Lauren Raye Pinkham, Sydney Ariel Pinkham, Woodlin Placide, Lauren Michelle Poirier, Katriana Lynn Pratt, Jake Robert Price, Alexis Raymond, Alexis R. Reardon, Briahna F. Reece, Trevor Brycen Reed, Sierra Leigh Rhoda, Mercedes L. Richard, Madison M. Rock and Gage James Kennedy Rosenow.

Also, Renee N. Rossi, Cody Daniel Roy, Jada D.Z. Samuels, Ryan C. Scepansky, Aubrey B. Schaeffer, Erika Jean Schroeder, Elliott Mae Sharples, Sydney Lynn Sides, Riley Simonetti, Elizabeth Marie Simpson, Nicholas A. Simpson, Taylor M. Sinclair, Jennifer May Snedeker and Kyle Alexander Spaulding.

Also, Austin J. Stebbins, Taylor B. Stevens, Keegan C. Stockford, Meghan Elizabeth Stover, Sarah Ann Sutton, Haley Thebarge, Matthew Charles Thebarge, Dylan Joseph Ursino, Hailey D. Vanier, Mackenzi Jo Veilleux and Ryley Ann-Marie Velozo.

Also, Elizabeth M. Waterman, Lindsey Michelle Weeks, Meghan E. Welsh, Meredith P. Wheeler, Nicholas Reed White, Tiffany Jean White, Emma Rose Willett and Luke B. Witham.

Dean’s List — High Honors (3.50-3.79 grade point average)

Jose Antonio Afonso Luis, Saige Leigh Allard, Alyshia Josephine Allen, Christopher Paul Barnes, Emily Grace Bartlett, Lauren Elisabeth Bartlett, Ryan Charles Beckerman, Dominic P. Blaisdell, Lauren Catherine Blood, Nicole Elise Bradstreet, Maya Nikole Brainard, Adrianna E. Brinkman and Shylyn Rae Buckman.

Also, Arianna D. Cannistraro, Peter Humphrey Cates, Kasey Blair Champney, Melody L. Chapman, Dylan Patrick Copeland, Paige Costa, Samantha Lynne Coughlin, Megan E. Cousins, Tyler A. Crayton, Brendan Aubrey Curran, Mathison D. Deering, Bethany Rose Dehmer and Christina D. Denis.

Also, Michael Alfred Deveaux, Tyler M. DeViller, Casey D. Dion, Caitlin Mary Doyle, Kaitlyn M. Draper, Hayden Grant Elwell, Evan James Enis, Karissa Anne Ewing, Sadie E. Farrand, Kelci Faulkingham, Ally Kathleen Finik, Lucian Nicholas Fitts, Evan Fleming, Lovegeurson Fleurine and Mathew R. Foulke.

Also, Jake Michael Galvin, Avian Michael Girard, Mykal Colin Glasgow, Kyle Eric Parker Gleason, Hunter W. Glowa, Benjamin Wilkins Grant, Ja’Tyra J. Greene, Angela Nicole Guy, Ryan C. Hablitz, Cassidy Erin Hamm, Mitchell Charles Hanagan, Logan Thomas Harrington and Zachary Lee Hartt.

Also, Sabearien Prescott Harvey, Rebecca Rosemarie Hayes, Caroline Howard, Timothy Hunnell, Amelia Jane Kelby, Tiffany M. Kiefer, James K. Kiesewetter, Mark Gregor Kiesewetter, Caitlin Labbe, Ethan R. LaChance, Thomas Gerald LaPlante, Kaysee E. Leary, Jonathan Michael LeClair and Eric S. Lemay.

Also, Baxter Bryce Levasseur, Campbell Dean Macomber, Regan A. Mantor, Kaydee Virginia-Judith Martin, John D. McCarthy, Duncan Michael McDougal, Gabriella Alene McGuire, Raquel Isabel McInerney, Meghan Jean Meehan, Emily Rose Minott and Emily Judith Mitchell.

Also, Chandler A. Moran, Harrison J. Mosher, Kyleigh Grace Murchison, Diane Mutoni, Kayden Antione Nadeau, Zachary Philip Nadeau, Oliver Dominic Emerson Newbury, Kathleen May O’Kelly, Jarrod Richard Ottman, Lillian Barbara Page and Nicco Paul Pappalardo.

Also, Kaley Spencer Parker, Dezarae Jennifer Parkhurst, Brynn E.A. Patenaude, Noah M. Poulin, Jacob Arnold Rainey, Samantha Lynn Ramsey, Emily Ann Reed, Isaac Henry Robichaud, Kristen L. Roux, Alexander Stephen Roy, Caleb R. Roy, Elisabeth Ann Sanborn and Riley Dyani Sanderson.

Also, Sarah Allison Schissler, Richard Jensen Schmitt, Austen Christian Schutte, Ethan Scripture, Shawn Daniel Sears, Abby Larie Seeley, Divine Selengbe, Edssana C. Silva, Madelyn M. Smith, Rico L. Snowman, Kayla Alexis Spencer, Samuel J. St. Onge, David G. Stephenson and Karli Paige Stubbs.

Also, Michael Steven Tardiff, Madison Elizabeth Thornton, Jessica Antonette Trickett, Chase Emile Turgeon, Carla J. Tyce, Alexis M. Vashon, Pamela Denisse Villacis, John Henry Villanueva, MacQuille A. Walker and Eli D. Wall.

Also, Justin James Wentworth, Breanna Erin Whitmarsh, Johnathan Stanley Wilcox, Casey Dean Willard, Miranda Elaine Williams and Steele Hollertz Young.

Dean’s List – Honors (3.20-3.49 grade point average)

Sydney J. Abbott, Sean Stephen Adams, Dustin P. Allard, Daniel S. Amabile, Thomas J. Arps, Nicholas Ryan Bagley, Tyler J. Bartlett, Remmington Justis Berzinis-McLaughlin, Ashley V. Bisson, Addyson Sophia Bond, Gavin Isaiah Bourgoin and Jett Matthew John Boyer.

Also, Zachary Robertson Breton, Anastasia A. Brown, Patrick John Buxton, Emanuel Anthony Carlista, Tamara Lynn Casoria, David James Costello, Katlyn Christy Coulter, Matthew Addison Craig, Robert Jameson Dehmer, Gage Noah Derbyshire, Dominic M. DeSimone and Ashley E. Dineen.

Also, Sophia M. DiPhillipo, Walker A. Donovan, Jacob J. Douthwright, Jeffrey L. Douthwright, Adam Thomas Dubail, Samuel Ryan Falla, Jordan Khalid Goodson, Olivia Kathryn Goodwin, Caleb Jeffrey Gorey, Liam McCaul Gould, Alicia Rose Greene and Devin J. Grindle.

Also, Skyler Graham Henry, Charles L. Hippler, Autumn May Howe, Matthew Thomas Hurley, Joshua H. Irving, Samuel Thomas Johnson, Ryan M. Jurgiewich, Jenna Worth Labbe, Trent Anthony Labbe, Eric T. LaBrie, Jacob Mark Lacroix, Patrik Lubin, Benjamin A MacLennan and Shane Stuart MacNeill.

Also, Drew Jon Meader, John F. Melvin, Kolbe N. Merfeld, Claudia Marie Migliaccio, Destiny Anne Newbury, Dakota L. Paradis, Jacalyn Rae Pelletier, Tyler J. Peters, Sydney Plourde, David M. Poirier, Katie Adrianna Poland, Tyler Kirk Raymond, Brandon L. Reynolds and Garrett B. Reynolds.

Also, Blaine Evan Robinson, Grace Marie Rodick, Teaghan T. Rodzen, Isaac William Salisbury, Megan N. Salzillo, Bradley Kenneth Smith, Lauren Denise Smith, Danita Storey, Tyler James St. Pierre, Kyonna Christine Tobin and Cydnee Nicole Todd.

Also, Nicholas Joseph Vacco, Marcus A. Vaillancourt, Curtis Jamal Walker, Molly Maureen Walker, Liam Michael Wallace, Bradley Michael Warman, Alexis Janet Washburn, Magan C. Williams and Brittany Marie Wood.

