Waterville Senior High School has announced the following students were named to its fourth-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year, according to a news release from the school.

Seniors — High honors: Estephanie Baez Vazquez, Jess Bazakas, Taylor Bielecki, Abigail Bloom, Elizabeth Campbell, Kevin Chen, Jacob Cornforth, Remy Courtois, Duncan Doyon, Trafton Gilbert and Emma Goodrich.

Also, Madison Hanley, Miranda Juliano, Peter Lai, Jasmine Liberty, Amelaine Llanto, Hannah Lord, Joseph Macarthur, Rebecca Maheu, Madeleine Martin, Isaac McCarthy, D’nell McDonald and Maxwell McGadney.

Also, Mckayla Nelson, Jelani Parker, Laruen Pinnette, Sophia Poole, Nikkia-Lynn Pressey, Colby Quinlan, David Ramgren, Dasia Roberts, Lily Roy, Amanda Shirley, Jared Sioch, Natalia Von Leigh, Selina Watson and Caitlyn Young.

Honors: Halah Al Subaihawi, Emilee Arbo, Anthony Chase, Katie Chase, Hope Cogswell, Logan Courtois, Mickayla Crowley, Gavin Dorr, Keegan Drake and Lauren Endicott.

Also, Daniel Gaunce, Joseph Gray, Jacob Guerrero, Shantylane Hubiak, Michael LeClair, Jordan Lesiker and Erin Winkley.

Juniors — High honors: Lindsay Allen, Surya Amundsen, Emme Ayers, Josiah Bloom, Kelsey Cloutier, Harley Corson, Lindsay Cote, Blaise Downing, Owen Evans, Morgan Folsom and Evelyn Fuentes.

Also, Issac Griffeth, Charles Haberstock, Kassidy Latendresse, Kwayah Lichterfeld, Sarah McNeil, Megan Merrow, Ella Moody, Joseph Morin, Declan Murphy, Jayda Murray, Aaliya O’Clair, Alexander Renaud and Jacie Richard.

Also, Kelsey Shaw, Amna Sheikh, Kallista Trask, Miranda Troy, Zoey Trussell, Emma Waldron, Avery Wechsler, Aiden Whitney, Even Whitney, Kalle Wood and Inga Zimba.

Honors: Zachaury Crothers, Angieh Davila, Lauren Demo, Emma Fogg, Lindsay Given, Kyrrah Guerin, Brooke Hafenecker, Rylee Lagucki and Samuel Lloyd.

Also, Kaylee Pierlioni, Liberty Pike, Jessica Pomerleau, Paige St. Pierre, Jada Sulim, Kali Thompson, Marie Violette, Mya Wasilewski and Christopher Williams.

Sophomores — High honors: Keya Amundsen, Jacob Beckim, Blair Blaisdell, Madison Brown, Lydia Bussell, Emily Campbell, Hazel Dow, Trista Fagan and Sydney Field.

Also, Phoenix Gatlin, Olivia Gervais, Jaclyn Gray, Jaden Grazulis, Piper Hallen, Joseph Hamelin, Eleora Haviland, William Jackson, Casey Kill, Eleanor King, Noah Koch, Alexis Leeman, Sarah Levesque and AnnMarie Limberger.

Also, Gabriella Maines, Amaya McNeill, Coltrane McRae, Elias Nawfel, Grace Petley, Danica Serdjenian, Hannah Simmons, Andrea Spellman, Grace Thibeau and Kelsey Veilleux.

Honors: Brandon Bearce, Christopher Berls, Ashton Burgess, Colette Carrillo, Brittney Cayford, Quinn Denis, Kianna Dionne, Ryan Doane, Luke Douglas, Aedina Ethier, Ebba Heaton-Jones and Makenzie Juliano.

Also, Justine Kennedy, Lily Ker, Rylee Lint, Steven Lopez, Alexandra Lopez, Noelle McIntyre, Jacob Mooney, Yuliya Paquette, Liam Von Oesen, Kai Williams, Katherine Wilson and Gianna Workman.

Freshmen — High honors: Emily Ackerman, Allison Anich, Brianna Bates, Cole Bazakas, Tucker Begin, Addison Bernier, Robyn Brochu, Parker Champe, Adam Cullen, Alexa DeWitt, Delaney Doe, Taylor Dunn and Bryce Dyer.

Also, Angela Errigo, Alejandra Garcia-Pollis, YaJia Girardin, Kassidy Gordon, Asher Grazulis, Hannah Hafenecker, Ethan Hobart, Cassandra Horan, Christopher Johnson, Finnian Kelly, Carolyn Kinney and Cobe LeClair.

Also, Dylan Mitchell, Ava Moody, Cameron Murphy, John Nawfel, Hannah Nelson, Kyleigh Painchaud, Cassidy Pelletier, Kyra Pham, Nicholas Poulin, Ailie Rancourt-Smith, Donald Riopelle, Rylee Roy and Theo Ruehsen.

Also, August Shorey, Alexander Snipe, Logan Tardif, Darrean Thompson, James Trenholm, Andrew Turlo, Leila Turner, Abigail Williams and Karin Zimba.

Honors: Hannah Allison, Chase Daigle, Keegan Dumais, Haley Dunn, Wyatt Eads, Raylee Gilbert, Katherine Gorman and Bailie Mullen.

Also, Dawson Pelotte, Georgia Porter, Cameron Pratt, Suliana Rosado, Madyson Tortorella and Rebecca Williams.

