I have known Shenna Bellows since she returned to Maine to head the ACLU of Maine, and followed her career as she went from human rights and civil liberties advocate to public servant. And that she is — one of the best.

Shenna connects well with everyone she meets, and she tries to know all her constituents. She has knocked on so many doors, made countless calls, attended many events and meetings. Most important, she understands that once a candidate is elected, she represents all her constituents, not only those who voted for her. So she listens carefully to everyone, works on issues of concern to all, and is attentive to the needs and desires of everyone in her district. She has successfully led the passage of several bills on problems as varied as internet privacy, improving the pay for home care workers, and funding for meals for students in our schools.

She works hard and never takes anyone’s support for granted. She has earned another term to represent Senate District 14 and will continue to make us proud she is our senator. Join me in voting for Shenna Bellows in the primary and in the general election in November.

Joan Sturmthal

Hallowell

