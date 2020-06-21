This year’s “Friends on the Fourth” 5K Race is going virtual. While Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed will miss having the community come together at Norcross Point on Maranacook Lake, Friends are moving forward and preparing for the important work of protecting its lakes that needs to be done.

To register, visit watershedfriends.com or runsignup.com. Once registered, participants will have one week from Saturday, June 27, to Saturday, July 4, at noon to complete the 5K and submit time online.

Choose from three different options this year:

• Register as an individual for $25 per person;

• Register as a family with more than two people and receive $5 discount per registration: Participants 17 and younger will pay $15 each;

• Team registration — first team member will pay $25 with each additional teammate will pay $20 each.

Every participant will receive a T-shirt sporting the 2020 Spotter the Otter race logo which can be picked up at the Friends office beginning on Friday, June 26, or shipped for an additional fee.

Interested in helping out “Friends” even more? Fundraise as an individual or as a team to raise additional funds to help keep local waters as clean as possible. Prizes will be awarded to the top individual and top team fundraisers. Medals and other prizes will also be awarded to the top male and female runners.

Whether walking or running, register as an individual or team because support is needed. Get out there with family, challenge neighbors, connect with friends all over the world and show support for clean water and local lakes.

Homestead Realty is the 2020 “Friends on the Fourth” 5K Race major sponsor.

Visit the Friends Facebook page or call the Friend’s office at 207-395-5239 with any questions or to schedule a T-shirt pickup.

