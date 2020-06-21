The coronavirus is hurting Maine’s economy; our unemployment rate is in double digits. Across the state, Mainers are concluding that employer-based health insurance is a dysfunctional system. It is time for Medicare for All.
Betsy Sweet has been working to improve the lives of Mainers for more than 30 years. One of the best ways to improve the lives of all Americans, especially amid a pandemic, is to provide access to healthcare as a right.
Right now, Betsy Sweet is Maine’s leading candidate for U.S. Senate in favor of Medicare for All – a policy consistently supported by a sweeping majority of polled Americans.
Voting Susan Collins out of office is essential – we also need to replace her with someone who will fight for what Mainers need most. Vote Best Sweet for Senate.
Ethan Styles
West Gardiner
