I’m only in ninth grade, but I value having someone like Sen. Shenna Bellows in our state government.
I first met Senator Bellows when I was in fourth grade. She is always willing to help and is a great inspiration. She not only helps our community through her political work, but also by being out there, and helping with community events.
Sen. Bellows has helped me out multiple times. I appreciate that she values everyone in our community, even the younger members like me. As a 14 year old, I value that my state senator listens.
Sen. Shenna Bellows has taught me a lot about the state government as well as serving the community. I can’t vote, but I ask those of you who can, vote for Shenna Bellows. I believe we can all value having someone as hardworking and caring in our state government as Shenna Bellows.
Silas Bartol
Manchester
