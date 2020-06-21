OCALA, Fla. – Gertrude M. Francoeur, born Sept. 11, 1925 in Waterville, went home to be with our Lord, Jesus on June 14, 2020. She was 94 and living in Ocala, Fla. at the time.She held various jobs in her youth working at the Hathaway and as a sous chef at Colby College. She was most proud however of her position as a homemaker having raised six children.Gertrude was highly creative and skilled as a seamstress and a variety of crafts. She was an excellent cook and her recipe for baked scallops in a cream sauce won first place in the Maine Seafood Festival one year. She loved card games of all types, especially cribbage. Her favorite game was Bingo and she never passed up a chance to play.Gertrude was the daughter of Joseph and Lea (Rossignol) Veilleux and was the last living member of her immediate family.She was married 64 years to Alcide Francoeur who passed away in 2010 and was predeceased by her son, Neil (Donna) Francoeur who passed away in 2019.Gertrude is survived by her children, Jane Bourgoin, Ronald (Judith) Francoeur, Pearl Pawlowski, Paula Rowe and Joey Francoeur-Krzyezk. She has eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Due to the current pandemic a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date. She will be buried alongside her husband at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ocala Fla.Gertrude had a heart for children and in lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

