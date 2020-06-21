WATERVILLE – Mary J. Huff passed away on June 16, 2020 at Northern Light Lakewood Continuing Care with her two youngest daughters by her side. Mary was born on Dec. 31, 1937 in Waterville to Lee and Lorena Joler of Oakland. She was married to Robert Huff on April 18, 1957. She was a homemaker and when her children were older she worked at Sterns Department Store for many years until they closed. Later in life she worked for the Muskie Center in the adult day care program and earned her CNA working in home healthcare. Our mother was a feisty lady, sometimes sassy and quite sarcastic. She enjoyed verbal banter with everyone. She was determined to live her life HER way. She loved all stray cats and frequently took them in her home and gave them a great life. She was an amazing knitter and made one of a kind blankets, jackets, and sweaters. She also enjoyed horses and watching the Kentucky Derby every year. She fiercely loved us, her five daughters, and we loved her just as much. She is survived by her five daughters, Susan and Bob Barton of Belgrade, Barbara and Mike Bickford of China, Laurie Bennett of Guilford, Peggy Huff and partner Brian Milliken of Albion, and Amy and Curt Foy of Fairfield; four grandchildren, Matthew Bickford and wife Emily, Daniel Bickford and wife Ellen, Sarah Byrne and husband Taylor, and Katie Barton; also four great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Evelyn Byrne, and Harper and Elliot Bickford; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Bill Bennett; and siblings, Norma, Wendell, Dolores, and Carolyn. We would like to thank the entire staff at Lakewood for the compassionate care they provided our mother, especially during this difficult pandemic. We would also like to thank Northern Light Hospice for all of the support they provided. Services will be held on July 21 at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery on Mount Vernon Road in Augusta. After the graveside services a gathering will take place at Mary’s house at 135 Clinton Avenue in Winslow at 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

