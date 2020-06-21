June 21, 1954: U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith (1897-1995), running for election to a second Senate term, defeats Robert L. Jones in a Republican primary election by a 5-to-1 margin, even though U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, a Wisconsin Republican noted for his accusations about communists infiltrating the federal government, surreptitiously backs Jones.
Smith aide William C. Lewis Jr., writing later about McCarthy’s failed effort to make a dent in Smith’s popular support, says, “Suddenly his paralytic power over the United States Senate was lifted and destroyed.”
Smith eventually serves four six-year Senate terms, leaving office in 1973 after losing a re-election bid to Democrat William Hathaway. She retires to her home in Skowhegan.
After Smith’s death, her house becomes the Margaret Chase Smith Library, which features both a library and museum exhibits about Smith’s life and political career.
Presented by:
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: jo[email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
