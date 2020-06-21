During a pandemic, wearing a mask is not a political statement. Wearing a mask is an act of compassion for those around you. Wearing a mask says that you care about the people around you. Conversely, not wearing a mask says that you don’t care about the lives of those sharing your space.

People forget that the cloth and paper masks are not for protecting the wearer, rather, these facial coverings reduce the risk of spreading your virus to others.

People forget that you can be completely asymptomatic and still spread the COVID-19 virus.

People forget that the COVID-19 virus is still among us and patients of all ages are still dying each day.

People forget that by not wearing a mask you are prolonging the pandemic and putting more first responders and health care workers at risk.

Do you care about those who are with you? Please think about it.

Paul Forman, MD

Albion

