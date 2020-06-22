AUGUSTA — Cony High School has announced its class of 2020, according to a news release from the school.
Alimira Sultanova Abdullah, Zina Ahmad, Nada Al Hoshan, Mohammad Al Jendi, Peter Allen, Hadeel Alsaleh, Abdulmajeed Al-Tameemi, Dakota Andow, Marian Ewurama Arthur, Ashleigh R. Audet and Alexander J. Audette.
Also, David Matthew Barley, Sebastian Barron, Federico Barzasi, Hannah Earlene Beeckel, Gage Julian Bernstein, Katherine Boston, Jordan Mathew Brooke, Jillian Brown and Logan M. Butler.
Also, Gabriella Campbell, Kaaleb A. Carey, Tyler I. Carr, Alexis Carter, Haylee M. Casey, Salemn Clay Chapman, Paige A. Coaty-Neff, Sarah Cook-Wheeler, Riley B. Coombe, Jillian Elaine Coull and Joshua Crocker.
Also, Kaylee Alyssa Cushing, Calvin Christopher, David Dacus, Jasmine Marie Daly, Dakota M. Dearborn, Kody Daniel Demerchant, Isaiah Stephen Dodge, Anthony Donnarumma, Emily Douglas and Molly Eesa Dutil.
Also, Thomas Farris-Chason, Chloe Fleck, Jasmine French, Evan James Galego, Jada Genest, Ian Lawrence Gervais, Isaac Gichel-Curtis, Leighton Rangeley Gidney, Ian Gifford, Crystal Gilbert and Elsie Gin.
Also, Ashton Glockler, Kiara Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Megan Greaton, Cecilia Guadalupi, Jessica Isabelle Guerrette, Mouaoeih Halwah, Ian Harden, Linda Laureen Hodgkins, Wyeth Gregory Houle and Emily Renee Houston.
Also, Justin Huntley, Nathaniel Wereak Ieng, Timothy R. Johnson, Stephen M. Labbe, Benjamin Brian Lapierre, Sophia Lapointe, Adrian Larrabee, Ryan Lathe, Faith Antoinette Leathers-Pouliot and Cameron Dylan Letendre.
Also, Aaron Michael Lettre, Carly Elise Lettre, Emma Paige Levesque, Meredith Ann Lewis, Willow Sky Lorgeree, Caleb Sean MacFarland, Roger E. Mackbach, Joshua Martin, Iain Michael Thomas McCollett.
Also, Lucas McCormick, Simon Lovesky McCormick, Caleb Corliss McDougal, Courtney McFarland, Audrey McLaughlin, Samantha Victoria Melland, Abigail Merrill, Kameron Jacob Michaud and Gerald Moody.
Also, Caroline Emily Mosca, Josephine Dayan Nutakki, Collin J. Osborne, Ayannah Taysha Osman, Renee Danielle Ouellette, Micayla Marie Paquette, Marissa D. Parker, Abigail Noel Pelletier and Nhasino Phan.
Also, Jillian Renee Pion, Myles Joseph Quirion, Shakeera Radel, Ashleigh Redmond, Miranda Reichard, Mickayla Rheiner, Madison Grace Riggs, Nathan Malik Rivera, Ayala Jordan Robertson and Alexander Robinson.
Also, Natalie Elaine Rohman, Hannah Rouleau, Rebecca Lynn Smart, Aidan Owen Smith, Karittha Sopasiri, Nathan Surette, Christopher James Taylor, Devon Lucas Thomas, Kaley Trask and Mallory Turgeon.
Also, James Van Doren-Wilson, Sabrinna Jade Vawter, Atlantis Hunter Veilleux, Jessy Phillippe Veilleux, Linelys Velázquez Figueroa, Arianna Hope Vinal, Yasmine Wadleigh, Isaac Wallace and Porscha Marie Peaslee Ware.
Also, Nicholas Waterhouse, Haley Weston, Julia Elizabeth Yvonne White, Sophia Michele Whitney, Zachary Whitney, Joshua Wroten, Ayden J. Wyman and Devin Michael Young.
