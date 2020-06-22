During my time in the Maine Legislature, I had the opportunity to serve and work with Dale Crafts. Dale’s concept of service in Augusta was always about the people first and about the state of Maine. Period. Dale was an unwavering voice for our conservative values and a common sense problem solver.

Now more than ever, we need an experienced leader to help restore our economy and protect our freedoms. I am supporting Dale for Congress, because I know firsthand Dale will stick to his principles, vote his conscience, and always put the Maine people first. As a businessman of over 40 years, I know Dale has the ability to make the tough decisions, bring people together and rebuild our economy.

Join me in voting for Dale Crafts as the Republican nominee for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District on July 14.

John Picchiotti

Fairfield

