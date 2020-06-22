State health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday but no additional deaths among individuals with the disease.

To date, there have been 2,971 confirmed or probable cases in Maine of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 102 individuals have died after contracting COVID-19.

Maine continues to see new cases of the coronavirus — including a cluster in Aroostook County reported on Sunday — but the average number of daily cases has declined somewhat in recent weeks.

For the seven-day period ending on Monday, Maine averaged 23 new COVID-19 cases per day compared to an average of 32 cases daily for the week ending on June 15. Looking at the two-week rolling average, Maine saw 27 new cases per day compared to an average of 37 cases for the 14-day period ending on June 8.

After accounting for the 102 deaths and the 2,406 people who have recovered from the disease, Maine CDC was reporting 463 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday. That is a decrease of one from Sunday and is slightly lower than the seven-day average of 470 active cases.

Maine’s positivity rate — which is the percentage of test results that come back positive for COVID-19 — has also edged downward in recent weeks, which public health officials say is a favorable trend especially as testing capacity and access to testing expands around the state.

But there are also disconcerting trends.

For instance, Maine had the worst racial disparity in the nation among COVID-19 patients as of last week. Black residents accounted for 27.6 percent of cases of the disease as of Sunday despite representing less then 2 percent of the state’s population. The majority of those cases appear to be clustered in Cumberland and Androscoggin counties, both of which have growing communities of recent immigrants from African nations.

Maine CDC has been working with health and community groups in communities with larger immigrant populations to increase education about COVID-19 as well as to expand access to testing and services for infected individuals and their families.

Dr. Nirav Shah said last week that working with racial and ethnic minority communities is a top priority for his agency alongside working to prevent or contain COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and other “congregate care” settings.

Shah is expected to hold his daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m. on Monday. He will be joined by Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

This story will be updated.

