June 22, 2013: The Bangor Theological Seminary graduates its final class after nearly two centuries of operation.

Founded in 1814 in the Congregational tradition of the United Church of Christ, it was northern New England’s only graduate school of religion.

The school had announced in 2011 that it was planning to close. Forty-seven students receive degrees at the final graduation ceremony, held at Husson University’s Gracie Theater in Bangor.

“There is rejoicing and weeping,” seminary President Robert Grove-Markwood tells the 500 attendees, according to the Bangor Daily News. “There is weeping in our rejoicing and rejoicing in our weeping.”

In July, the campus becomes the home of the nonprofit BTS Center, which bills itself as “a think tank and incubator for 21st-century ministry” that carries on the seminary’s mission. The center remains in operation.

Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]

