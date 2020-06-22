SKOWHEGAN — A Skowhegan man is being held at Somerset County Jail after allegedly breaking into a Skowhegan man’s home and assaulting him.

Steven Warfield, 42, of Skowhegan, who was on probation, has been charged with assault, burglary and criminal threatening and is being held at Somerset County Jail in Madison.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said that around 9:15 a.m., Dillon Howes, 26, of Skowhegan, called emergency services and told them Warfield showed up at his home and started knocking on the door and eventually gained entry.

“(Warfield) proceeded to assault Dillon as he owed him $25 for marijuana he had sold him,” Bucknam alleged.

Warfield then left the scene in a red sedan.

Somerset County Sheriff’s officers later located Warfield in Canaan, took him into custody and brought him to the Skowhegan Police Department.

Howes received minor injuries to his neck and back but refused treatment, Bucknam said.

Detective Sergeant Kelly Hooper investigated the incident and charged Warfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: