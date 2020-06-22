AUGUSTA — The city’s playgrounds are set to offer a new program this summer that will provide activities for Augusta youths, many of whom have been isolated at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, approved last week by the City Council, is scheduled to begin July 6 and run through Aug. 21. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, but run on rainy days.

The summer program is meant to help fill the void left in Augusta children’s lives by the cancellation of other activities, which so far has included in-person school classroom lessons, some summer camps, most fairs and many sporting events, and a decision to not open the city’s swimming pools or Bicentennial Nature Park this year due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus.

The free program will be for children ages six through 12 at five city playground parks. Its focus will be on providing outdoor activities that can take place while maintaining social distancing and following other pandemic-related safety guidelines, and a chance for kids to socialize safely if they follow the rules.

“It’s going to be a really good summer for these kids,” Mayor David Rollins said just before councilors voted unanimously to create the program.

The sites at playgrounds in neighborhood parks will be overseen by high school- and college-age workers supervised by city staff. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to participants through an existing arrangement with the Augusta Schools food program.

Rollins said it would be similar to a program the city had at its playgrounds years ago.

The Back to the Future Playground Program will run for seven weeks.

Community Services Director Leif Dahlin said it would cost about $58,000. About $52,000 would come from funds that normally would have paid for the operation the city’s pools. He said the rest of the money could come from other accounts with funds that are not expected to be used due to pandemic-related changes, and one week’s worth of wages could come from next year’s proposed budget.

Dahlin said plans are to have space in the program for at least 120 children to take part at any one time.

At-Large City Councilor Darek Grant asked Dahlin to keep track of how many kids sign up — which must be done through the city’s recreation department — because he believes either the city or community members may be willing to pick up the cost of expanding the program so children who wish to take part aren’t turned away.

“It would be a shame to think that some wouldn’t be able to participate,” Grant said.

Dahlin said Kennebec Valley United Way officials have offered to help with resources for the program, and a leader of the Children’s Discovery Museum — which has a mobile museum — also expressed interest in working with the city to help youths this summer.

At-Large City Councilor Marci Alexander said an area group that makes facemasks is going to make 200 child-sized masks for use in the program.

She said if the pandemic returns and the in-person program needs to be scaled back, staff could come up with activities for children to do at their homes.

Rollins said the concept of the city offering new programming to try to replace some of what local youths won’t be able to do this summer sprung from a conversation he had with William Burney, former Augusta mayor and school board chairman. Burney, Rollins said, “challenged us with: ‘What are you going to do for the kids?’”

Dahlin anticipates there will be great interest in the program and it will fill up.

“I’m literally tingling because of the excitement I have that we’re going to do something with, and for, our kids this summer,” he said. “I believe we’ve got the human, fiscal and physical resources to make this happen this summer.”

The sites would be Williams Park, McCall’s Park, Calumet Park, Lincoln Elementary School playground, and Cunningham Park.

