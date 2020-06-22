A Thomas College student was killed on Interstate 295 Sunday when he apparently lost control of the pickup truck he was driving.

Antonio Martinez, 22, was driving north on the highway around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when his truck left the highway, north of Exit 43 in Richmond, overturning several times and ending up off the breakdown lane.

Martinez, from Florida, was living in Waterville while attending college.

Troopers say he was likely texting while driving.

The wreck, according to a Maine State Police news release, was reported by a passerby about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Martinez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the windshield. He died at the scene.

Troopers do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

