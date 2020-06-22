A Thomas College student was killed on Interstate 295 Sunday when he apparently lost control of the pickup truck he was driving.
Antonio Martinez, 22, was driving north on the highway around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when his truck left the highway, north of Exit 43 in Richmond, overturning several times and ending up off the breakdown lane.
Martinez, from Florida, was living in Waterville while attending college.
Troopers say he was likely texting while driving.
The wreck, according to a Maine State Police news release, was reported by a passerby about 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Martinez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the windshield. He died at the scene.
Troopers do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Turner homeowner holds 2 burglary suspects at gunpoint
-
Sports
Bowdoin College will not compete in fall and winter varsity athletics
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Germany works to tame meatpacking outbreak
-
Local & State
Thomas College student killed in highway crash in Richmond
-
Local & State
Bowdoin announces most classes will be taught online this fall