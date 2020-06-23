The Belfast Art Market is back for the 2020 summer season, open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 25, alongside the original Belfast Farmer’s Market.

The Belfast Art Market brings a rotating cast of Maine artists every week, offering an eclectic array of high-quality ceramics, clothing, jewelry, paintings, and more. But this year Waterfall Arts, the organization behind the BAM, decided to waive both the annual and weekly fees in an effort to support local artists in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The art market is accepting applications for vendors for the season. Commission-free, free to participate, and flexible to participate in one market or every single one, the opportunity to get exposure and build community lies at the heart of the market.

Following health and safety guidance, vendors are required to wear masks and social distance.

For more information, visit waterfallarts.org/artmarket or email [email protected].

