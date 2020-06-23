AUGUSTA — Viles Arboretum and Buker Studio Arts will collaborate to offer a new 2020 summer outdoor nature drawing series for those 12 and older by arts instructor Shalimar Chassé. It will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 8, 22 and Aug. 5 in screen tents at the arboretum at 153 Hoshpital St., and will follow CDC safety guidelines, according to a news release from the arboretum.

Chassé, a Maine native who grew up in a family of artsy types, in addition to a childhood home filled with in-the-works projects, she and her siblings (who all went to college for art) enjoyed a breadth of four-season activities in the Maine outdoors. She is a 25-year art educator for both public and private schools, director of Buker Studio Arts in Augusta, Wiscasset’s middle/high school art teacher, School Administrative District 11 Gardiner Area Teacher of The Year 2009, Maine Art Educator of The Year 2010, and proponent of Choice-Based Art and local community creative opportunities for all ages, abilities, and means. She lives in Augusta with her husband Scott and their dogs Skye and Ruby. For many years, they have enjoyed Viles Arboretum walking, snow shoeing and skiing. She looks forward to sharing her love of nature and art making with workshop participants.

This first summer BSA workshop will cost $47.50, including materials. Note that a limited number of need-based scholarships are available.

Participants will receive a hard cover, full-size sketch book journal and basic drawing tool kit. Some shared BSA supplies will be on hand for those wishing to expand their use of color and to explore a variety of media types. Resources will be available for those wishing to learn about the vegetation, botanics and trees of the Viles property.

On comfortable summer mornings, participants will trek out and onto the beautiful arboretum grounds. On less-than-comfortable days, participants will gather indoors. Beginners to advanced encouraged to apply. Informal to formal instruction offered depending on participant expectations. Participant limit is six to allow for small group instruction and one-on-one support.

The application deadline is Tuesday, June 30.

To reserve a space, contact the arboretum at 207-626-7989 or [email protected].

