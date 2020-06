DETROIT — Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions.

The Lions announced Tuesday that Ford’s daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, is taking over as the team’s principal owner and chairman.

“It has been a great honor for our family to be associated with the Lions and with the National Football League,” the 94-year-old Ford said in a statement. “I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila’s guiding hand. It is clear to me that Sheila will provide superb leadership and is fully committed to competitive excellence and community involvement.”

Ford had been in charge of the Lions since 2014, when her husband, William Clay Ford, died.

“My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago,” Hamp said. “She has been a tireless leader to our family, our team and our community. Her smart decisions have given me a solid foundation to take the team forward.”

Hamp, 68, has been one of the team’s vice chairmen during her mother’s ownership.

“Martha Ford has led the Lions with skill and grace for the past six seasons,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “I have appreciated her business insights, her love of the game, her deep commitment to the NFL, and her personal kindness. We are pleased that the Ford family will continue to own and operate this historic franchise. Sheila Hamp has become increasingly involved in team and league affairs over the past several years and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the club’s executive team.”

EAGLES: A Florida man is accused of punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at a bar.

The 29-year-old man is charged with misdemeanor assault and has been released on a personal recognizance bond, according to Ernest Thompson, chief deputy state’s attorney in Brown County.

Goedert, 25, is a Britton, South Dakota, native and was at The Zoo bar in Aberdeen when he was punched and knocked to the ground about 1 a.m. Saturday. Thompson confirmed a video of the punch that surfaced on social media involved Goedert, the Argus Leader reported.

The video shows Goedert with his arm outstretched, distancing himself from another man before being punched by a different person.

Thompson said it’s not yet known what happened before the confrontation. Goedert was taken by ambulance to a hospital, treated and released.

