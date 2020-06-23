WINSLOW – Avis Arlene (Kelley) Shaunessy, 81, of Winslow passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Augusta. She was born in Cornville on Dec. 7, 1938, the daughter of the late Sylvanus and Bessey Luvita (Bickford) Kelley. Avis grew up in Vassalboro and attended Vassalboro schools.Avis was employed by McClellan’s store on Main Street in Waterville for 26 years and worked as a CAN at both Mt. St. Joseph and Klearview Manor nursing homes. She married Carl Shaunessy on December 1, 1984. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Arnold Bickford, Bernard Bickford, and Herbert Kelley; and her sister, Esther Merrill.Avis will be sadly missed by her husband, Carl Shaunessy who says, “She was my little bundle of beautiful.”; her son, Brian Keith Shaunessy and his wife, Wyona-Lynn; her two grandchildren, Brian and Brittany; her brothers, Sylvanus and Milan; and her sister, Marion.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 at Chadwick Hill Cemetery in South China with Pastor Steve Donahue officiating. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

