WATERVILLE – Betty L. Fletcher, 80, passed away June 18, 2020 at Oak Grove Center in Waterville. She was born Feb. 20, 1940 in Winslow, the daughter of William A. and Minnie L. (Morrill) Fletcher.She is survived by two sons, John Fletcher and wife Alice, Troy Fletcher and wife Erin; two daughters, Becky Cookson and husband Jeff, and Tracy Fletcher; grandchildren, John Fletcher, Ashley Fletcher, Harley Fletcher, Jeff Cookson Jr, Dakotah Cookson; great-grandson, Eithan Fletcher; four sisters, Nancy Fletcher and husband Bob, Margaret Lahay and husband Jim, Penny Fletcher and husband Michael, Marion Ewen; four brothers, William Fletcher and wife Liz, Todd Fletcher and wife Cindy, Mark Fletcher and wife Melissa, and Mike Fletcher. She was predeceased by her husband, Lynn M. Fletcher in 2005; grandson, Liam Fletcher; two sisters, Elaine Dionne and Janet Davis.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends and family may send condolences to:John and Alice Fletcher90 Morrill Rd.South China ME 04358

