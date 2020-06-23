HALLOWELL – Donald H. Young, 77, of Hallowell, passed away June 20, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side, after a long courageous battle with cancer.Don was born March 25, 1943, in Augusta to Allan and Dorothy Young of Hallowell. He was the fourth child of six siblings and grew up on Perkins Lane in Hallowell. He graduated from Hallowell High School in 1961 and graduated from the Farmington Teachers College in 1965. He later received his Masters Degree in Education from the University of Southern Maine.He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Lee, in 1964 and bought a house on Blaine Road in Hallowell where they raised two children, Pam and Mark. Don taught at Hall Dale Junior High and Middle School for 35 years. He loved teaching and would have continued for many more years, but was diagnosed with stage four cancer at 56.Don was a true “Mainer”. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt, particularly with his brothers. He took his family camping every year in Baxter State Park and climbed Mt. Katahdin with family and friends many times. Don was particularly proud of his camp in Rangeley and loved to fish Rangeley Lake and Loon Lake. He loved life and sharing good times with friends and family.Don loved to cook and feed people. He partnered with his brother David at the family store in Hallowell, Fido’s. He managed the Fido’s Hoagie Shop and thoroughly enjoyed the daily interactions with loyal customers.Upon retirement, Don and Linda purchased a house in Largo Florida and enjoyed several winters there. They used to joke that they saw more of their Maine friends in Florida than they did in Hallowell. They made many friends there and considered it home for many years.Don was predeceased by his parents; sister Marilyn and her husband Earl Webber, brothers Allan and Richard Young, sisters-in-law Alfreda, Barbara and Karen Young.Don is survived by his wife of 56 years Linda; daughter Pam and her husband Eric Perry, son Mark and his wife Patty Young; grandchildren Rebecca, Hannah and Matthew Perry and Jacob Young. He is also survived by his brothers David and Alden Young, sister in-law Jennifer Young;, many nieces and nephews, as well as a special niece, “adopted” daughter Lori Lawrence. A graveside service will be held on June 27 at the Hallowell Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors at the Alfond Cancer Center, as well as the hospice caregivers who provided compassionate care in the last few days of his life.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Don’s memory to:the Youngs Memorial Scholarship FundHall-Dale High School111 Maple St.Farmingdale ME 04344

