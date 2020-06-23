LONDONDERRY, N.H. -On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Joseph “Gilbert” Willette, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 89. Joseph was born on Jan. 9, 1931, to Peter and Alice Willette, the third of eight children. Joseph served in the United States Army, enlisting in 1951. After serving in the Korean War, he earned both the Korean War Service Medal and the Ambassador for Peace Medal. Joseph later joined Trailways, dedicating over 20 years of service. There he thrived and made many life-long friends on the road as a bus driver. Finding True Love later in life, he married his wife Rita Willette on April 25, 1998. They enjoyed doing many things together including watching the Red Sox, eating seafood, cooking for their family, and watching a nightly Perry Mason episode. Joseph loved golf and played with his dear group of friends every Tuesday. When the weather was bad, they would go bowling instead. He also enjoyed playing his guitar, making stained glass, and recently began repairing vintage clocks. He was a member of the American Legion for 38 years, and the Elks for over 34 years. His zest for life was matched with a quick wit and a remarkable sense of humor. He was always ready with a joke!Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Peter, his mother, Alice; and siblings Trudy, Gerry, Clarence, and Patrick. He is survived by his lovely wife Rita, siblings Mary of Rocky HIll, Conn., Robert of Sidney, Christine of Rocky Hill, Conn.; his son Gilbert and daughter Colleen, stepchildren Doug, Lucy, Denise, Suzanne, Thomas, Annette, Rita Marie; and several beloved grandchildren who all will miss him dearly. An interment service was held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the New Hampshire State Veteran’s Cemetery, in Boscawen, N.H.Donations in Joseph’s name can be made to the Korean War Veterans Association atKWVA.com

