AUGUSTA – On June 12, 2020 Joshua M. Hall passed away unexpectedly at the age of 41. He was born July 12, 1978 in Oxnard, Calif. and grew up in Chelsea, Maine.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A full obituary can be seen on the funeral home website.A trust is being established for his children. The family hopes that you could donate to that trust in Josh’s memory. An address to send donations will be placed on the funeral home website once it is available.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous