WATERVILLE – Mark Lawrence Roscoe passed away at Eastern Maine Medical Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Mark was born on January 27, 1954 the son of George J. and Joan (Leclerc) Roscoe. Mark married Patricia on December 23, 1987 in Fairfield, Maine. Mark attended Waterville High School and the Kennebec Technical College. Mark worked for IBEW of Maine as an electrician on numerous jobs. Mark traveled with his wife to Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Montana, Mississippi and Crawford, Indiana for his work. Mark was a peaceful man who enjoyed hunting, fishing and target shooting with his family.Mark was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Floyd Roscoe and George Roscoe Jr. Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Roscoe. He is also survived by his brothers, Bruce Roscoe and Bryan Roscoe. Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

