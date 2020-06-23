NORRIDGEWOCK – Regina Libby passed away June 19th after a brief illness. She was 92. Gina was born on April 29th, 1928 in Kennebunk, Maine. Her parents were Quintillio and Anna Lilla Bersani.

Gina grew up in Norridgewock. While attending high school there, she met Quentin Libby. The two were married at Notre Dame de Lords church in Skowhegan on June 24th, 1950. Quentin’s job took them to Rockland, Maine where their 3 sons were born. In 1969, the family returned to Norridgewock and opened Libby’s Market. The family operated the store until Quentin’s death in 1986.

The couple loved to travel. They made many trips to Florida, and explored several western states and Hawaii. They also made trips to South America and Africa.

Gina had many hobbies She was a good cook and a great baker. She was always on the lookout for new recipes, and enjoyed sharing her classics with family and friends. She knit countless sweaters, hats and mittens, many of which she donated to the Maine Home for Little Wanders. Card playing was probably her favorite pastime. She taught her granddaughters simple games as soon as they could hold a hand. She loved Friday night poker with the girls, Bridge with the ladies, and everything in between.

In addition to her Parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Anna Marie, and an infant daughter, Maria.

Regina is survived by 3 sons, Stephen and Patricia Libby of Penacook, New Hampshire, Michael and Cindy Libby and Bruce and Barbara Libby, all of Norridgewock; 7 grandchildren, Sara and Erik Rogers, Samantha and Max Brogli, Bryenne and Mike Schwartz, Robert and Kily Hilton, Aaron and Dawn Hilton, Joshua Chartrand and Celest Whelan, and Drew Libby; and 13 great grandchildren. Also, her brother, Quintillio Jr and Ruth Bersani and her sister in law and best friend, Anita Libby, and many nieces and nephews.

Gina lived for several years at Fairmont Senior Housing. There she rekindled many old friendships and grew new ones. We will always be grateful to her Fairmont Family. Their watchful, compassionate assistance enabled Gina to maintain her independence much longer then would have otherwise been possible. Thank you, Anita, Betty, Katherine, Fay, Laura, Roy, Bob and Pauliene.

Likewise, we would like to thank the staff and residents of Redding Memorial Home for making her feel loved and welcome in the year she lived there.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Donations in Gina’s memory may be made to: The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers, 93 Silver Street, Waterville, ME 04901

